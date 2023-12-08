If we rewind all the technological developers for 2023, the birth of Artificial Intelligence or AI Chatbot, ChatGPT by OpenAI. Right after OpenAI’s ChatGPT, other technology giants, including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, started developing new AI tools.

That was a wind-up to the year 2023 for AI, and now, as we wait for the next coming year, we have the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple merging into the top headlines as Steve Jobs’s founded tech giant is planning to Open Source their path for bringing AI Developments on their in-house built Silicon Chipset.

Apple has a long history of bringing innovations, from getting the first-ever touchscreen smartphone to even being among the tech manufacturers who brought the new Dynamic Island design.

Now, Apple is not just settling with bringing design changes to its devices; it is taking a bigger leap, especially in artificial intelligence. Let’s now look into what Apple is planning regarding AI developments.

Apple’s future Silicon chipset will be Getting New AI Developments

Apple has already moved by switching to its in-house built silicon chipset, which all started with the MacBook and Mac lineup called the M series chipset.

Fast forward to the coming year. Apple’s move to their Silicon chipset is the company’s move to develop new AI tech.

As part of launching new AI developments, the Cupertino giant launched MLX. This new open-source framework defines how Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence will work on Apple’s future M series chipset.

Companies, including Linux or Microsoft, announce AI software development regularly. Still, Apple’s announcement of an open-source framework is happening for the first time and has left developers worldwide to know more about it.

What is Apple MLX exactly?

Now, the real question is, what exactly is Apple MLX? As per the latest report, the new MLX framework will be introduced to resolve all the longstanding compatibility and performance issues associated with Apple’s unique architecture and software.

To make it easier for the developers to adapt to this new system, MLX has been developed with a unique, user-friendly design. The design takes real inspiration from PyTorch, Jax, and ArrayFire.

Moving to the architecture, MLX will set itself apart from its unified memory model, where arrays exist in shared memory, enabling operations across supported device types without requiring data duplication. This feature will help to develop AI projects all in one go.

What’s next for Apple in AI? Currently, no such confirmations are announced on what will be the next in terms of AI. “It’s exciting to see more tools like this for working with tensor-like objects, but I really wish Apple would make porting custom models in a high-performance manner easier,” a developer said on Hacker News in a discussion of the announcement.

Talking more about this tool, MLX has passed and produced pretty good results in benchmark tests. The best part about this MLX tool is that it supports tools like Stable Diffusion and OpenAI’s Whisper.

Regarding the performance side, per the benchmark testing, the overall performance numbers have exceeded PyToch regarding Image generations.

For instance, Apple reports it takes “about 90 seconds to fully generate 16 images with MLX and 50 diffusion steps with classifier free guidance and about 120 for PyTorch.”

The overall performance set by MLX is awe-inspiring. With its user-friendly design, MLX will become the new talk of the town for developers, and this new tool will bring a huge change in the world of AI development.

What are your thoughts about this new development? Do share your thoughts in the comment section down below: