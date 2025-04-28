A new study by IIM Ahmedabad’s Professor Viswanath Pingali, commissioned by Apple, has brought remarkable insights into how India’s app economy is booming like never before. According to the report, the App Store ecosystem in India generated ₹44,447 crores ($5.31 billion) in developer billings and sales in 2024 alone — a sign of extraordinary growth driven by local talent and global ambition.

Credits: Money Control

Let’s dive into the key takeaways shaping this inspiring story.

Developers Take Home the Lion’s Share

One of the most striking revelations from the study is that over 94% of the App Store revenue in India went directly to developers. This means that the vast majority of earnings stayed with the creators, bypassing any major commissions to Apple. It’s a strong endorsement of Apple’s evolving business practices aimed at empowering developers rather than profiting excessively from them.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called the App Store an “economic miracle” for Indian developers, reaffirming the company’s commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship within India.

Indian Apps Making Global Headlines

Indian developers aren’t just succeeding at home—they’re making a massive impact worldwide. The study revealed that 80% of earnings for Indian developers now come from outside India. Even more impressively, Indian-made apps have been downloaded over 755 million times globally, doubling the number from five years ago.

Apps like Noteshelf by Fluid Touch and Lumy by Raja Vijayaraman serve as shining examples of Indian developers tapping into global markets with premium-quality products. Apple’s initiatives like the Developer Center in Bengaluru and dedicated mentoring programs have played a critical role in this global rise, providing developers access to world-class tools, training, and support.

Local Growth: The Rise of Quick Commerce and Gig Economy Apps

While global success is impressive, the Indian domestic market itself has seen phenomenal growth. Local downloads have tripled, and earnings for developers have grown fivefold over the past five years. Much of this momentum can be attributed to the explosive rise of quick commerce, food delivery, travel apps, and gig economy platforms.

Moreover, small developers, often the backbone of innovation, have witnessed a 74% surge in earnings between 2021 and 2024. Apple’s Small Business Program, which offers reduced commission rates to smaller app creators, has been a significant catalyst in driving this growth.

For many indie developers and startups, this means the dream of building a sustainable, profitable app-based business is more accessible than ever.

A Safe and Trusted Marketplace for Developers and Users

The security and trust that are ingrained in the App Store experience are another essential component of this ecosystem’s success. Apple stressed that in addition to protecting users, tools like App Review, fraud prevention, and privacy measures also contribute to the development of a flourishing, reliable developer industry.

Apple rejected approximately 1.7 million apps that didn’t fulfill quality criteria and stopped over $7 billion in fraudulent transactions between 2020 and 2023. Apple guarantees that legitimate developers may compete on an even playing field and that customers can download apps with confidence by upholding strict standards.

The Road Ahead: A Golden Era for Indian Developers

The figures indicate a change in India’s position in the global tech sector in addition to financial success. With tools, training, and ecosystems that compete with the best in the world, more Indian developers than ever before are creating for the global market.

The upcoming years may be a golden moment for Indian digital entrepreneurs as app usage rises both domestically and internationally. With the help of resources like Apple’s App Store and top-notch talent, India is well-positioned to lead the app economy globally.

It’s realistic to assume that Indian developers will be building the wave rather than merely riding it if the current momentum holds.