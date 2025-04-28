Canada has long stood as a symbol of hope for migrants seeking better lives. But today, that promise is slipping out of reach for thousands. An alarming surge in bureaucratic delays—particularly in processing Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs)—is throwing migrant families into legal and financial chaos.

For many, the situation is more than just frustrating. It’s devastating. Without timely LMIA approvals, workers cannot renew their permits, leading to the loss of jobs, healthcare, and even their children’s right to education. Despite living legally in Canada and paying taxes, they find themselves stripped of basic protections, caught in a system that can no longer keep pace with its own promises.

Credits: The Indian Express

One Family’s Tragedy: The Story of Devi Acharya

Among the many heart-wrenching cases is that of Devi Acharya, who arrived in Canada from India in October 2022 with her husband and young son. Like countless others, Devi worked hard, contributing to the local economy and building a future. She even took the leap of purchasing a home, a testament to her commitment to her new country.

But when her work permit expired amid delays in LMIA processing, Devi’s access to employment and healthcare vanished. In March 2025, tragedy struck: without medical insurance and unable to afford care, Devi suffered a miscarriage. Her son, just five years old, has since been barred from attending school due to the family’s expired status.

Devi’s story is not an anomaly. It is a warning sign of a system buckling under its own weight, failing those it once pledged to protect.

The Bottleneck: A System Under Strain

The numbers paint a grim picture. LMIA processing times have exploded, tripling from 58 to 165 business days between September 2023 and March 2025. As of April 1, 2025, Service Canada was still handling applications submitted over a year ago.

Officials cite an unprecedented influx of applications and shifting immigration policies as the cause. Yet for migrants on the ground, the explanation offers little comfort. Each day of delay means lost income, worsening health, and rising fear. Families face impossible choices: work illegally and risk exploitation, or live without basic necessities.

Broken Promises and Rising Risks

When Canada’s government initially promised to regularize the status of undocumented workers, many saw a glimmer of hope. However, that ambition has since narrowed, with relief efforts targeting only select sectors like agriculture and caregiving.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Carney, seeking re-election, is campaigning on promises of stricter immigration caps. For migrants already in limbo, this signals not rescue but retreat. Instead of expanding protections, the government seems poised to tighten the gates.

The impact is chilling. Migrants without status often fall prey to unscrupulous consultants and employers. Deprived of legal rights, they are vulnerable to exploitation in the underground economy—ironically, the very system immigration laws aim to prevent.

A System at a Crossroads

Canada’s immigration framework is now at a crossroads. Without urgent reforms to address administrative bottlenecks and restore trust, the country risks not only humanitarian fallout but also a tarnished global reputation.

Streamlining LMIA processes, expanding pathways to legal status, and honoring commitments to migrant workers are not just moral imperatives—they are practical necessities for sustaining Canada’s economy and social fabric.

Migrant families like the Acharyas came to Canada to build, to contribute, and to belong. They deserve better than abandonment by the very system that once welcomed them.

If Canada wishes to remain a beacon of opportunity, it must act—swiftly, compassionately, and decisively.

Credits: Business Standard

Conclusion:

More than just a backlog of paperwork, Canada’s present immigration problem is a humanitarian emergency that is impacting actual families, futures, and the very ideals that the country takes pride in. Devi Acharya and other migrants followed all the correct procedures: they paid taxes, put in a lot of work, and had faith in the system. They have been faced with desperation, delays, and silence in response. Canada must address these structural shortcomings if it hopes to maintain its reputation as a place of opportunity and justice on a global scale. A fresh sense of urgency, sincere policy pledges, and quick administrative improvements are necessary—not only for the future of Canada but also for the migrants who are stuck in limbo.