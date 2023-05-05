Apple beats earnings expectations in Q2, led by strong iPhone sales

On Thursday, Apple announced second quarter earnings that exceeded expectations, leading to an increase in its share prices and boosting hopes of a potential technology industry recovery.

The company’s revenue for the second quarter was $94.84 billion, which was higher than the expected $92.96 billion, and marked an all-time record for its services division. The report also revealed that iPhone sales for the March quarter hit a new record.

The latest news from Apple about better-than-expected second quarter earnings was welcomed by investors, particularly after the company had reported an uncommon drop in revenue, profit, and sales in its prior earnings report in February.

During that time, the company attributed the slump to supply-chain issues resulting from strict Covid-19 lockdowns and related protests that affected its factories in China in late 2022.

During the call with investors that accompanied the earnings report, CEO Tim Cook stated that the supply-chain issues had been resolved.

He added that the company was pleased to have pulled out positive results “despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.” However, despite the positive performance, Apple faced struggles in other aspects of its business.

It saw its second straight quarter of negative year-over-year growth, and net income was down 3% compared to the same quarter last year. According to Refinitiv, Mac sales dropped over 30% to $7.17 billion, which is higher than the analyst-predicted decline of 25% to $7.8 billion.

Apple has shifted its focus to other markets, as sales in China dropped 2.9% to $17.8 billion, a slightly larger decline than the overall revenue, and growth in the Americas slowed.

iPhone sales drive Apple’s Q2 earnings

During the call with investors, Cook pointed out India as a bright point for the company, as sales in the country have been growing. He highlighted the country’s growing middle class, stating, “I was just there, and the dynamism in the market, the vibrancy is unbelievable. There are a lot of people coming into the middle class, and I really feel that India is at a tipping point.”

While Apple experienced a 1.5% growth in revenue from iPhone sales, the larger consumer electronics industry has been facing a decrease in sales of smartphones, tablets, and personal computers.

In the volatile tech investing landscape, Apple has often been viewed as a relatively safe bet compared to its peers such as Alphabet and Meta due to its stability.

However, the company had warned in its two previous earnings reports about a continuing economic downturn. Nonetheless, its most recent quarterly earnings report demonstrated that the company’s brand is still strong and consistent demand for its high-end iPhone products helped offset other areas of weakness.

Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com, stated that “The earnings beat suggests that Apple’s premium smartphone business may be insulated from concerns about deteriorating consumer confidence and a worsening macroeconomic outlook.”

Despite the pandemic-induced tech boom, Apple has kept its workforce relatively stable, unlike companies like Alphabet and Meta that have laid off thousands of employees.

Nevertheless, reports in April suggested that corporate layoffs may be on the horizon for Apple as well. The company’s recent setbacks have occurred amidst a broader downturn in the tech industry, which is showing signs of a potential recovery this quarter.

Alphabet and Meta have reported better-than-expected earnings, and according to Cohen, Apple may be uniquely positioned to weather ongoing headwinds. While the company has also been impacted by supply-chain disruptions and the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, it has been more successful in navigating these challenges than other major tech companies.

In summary, Apple has been viewed as a relatively stable investment in the chaotic tech world, but it has recently warned of a continuing economic downturn.

However, its most recent earnings report demonstrated the durability of the company’s brand and highlighted the success of its high-end iPhone products in offsetting other areas of weakness.

