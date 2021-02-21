Apple in Talks to Buy Self-Driving Sensors for Apple car

Apple Inc. is in conversations with numerous providers of self-driving vehicle sensors known as lidar, as indicated by individuals acquainted with the matter, a vital achievement toward the advancement towards the journey of the Apple car.

Apple is in discussions with multiple suppliers of self-driving car sensors known as lidar, sources say, a key milestone toward development of its first passenger vehicle https://t.co/hOljoLPXSX pic.twitter.com/AchfONr3i1 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 19, 2021

#Apple in talks with Lidar suppliers for self-driving cars; mulling options on sensors, may highly customise them (From Agencies) #AppleCar @Apple pic.twitter.com/3VNkfwHrx4 — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) February 19, 2021

Apple ( $AAPL ) – Co. is mulling options on sensors and may customised them, Co. is in talks with LIDAR suppliers for self driving cars; project remains several years from launch — WallStreetBets & Co. (@WSBConsensus) February 19, 2021

Apple Reportedly in Active Talks With Multiple LiDAR Sensor Suppliers for Self-Driving Vehicle https://t.co/XXYvK6SIe9 by @rsgnl pic.twitter.com/TNN9Cl4OUO — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) February 19, 2021

As it’s finished with the iPhone, Apple is looking to outside sellers to supply the basic equipment for an arranged independent vehicle, individuals said. The continuous conversations are an indication that Apple presently can’t seem to choose a favored provider for lidar and that it’s probably thinking about the scope of choices, including a vigorously redone adaptation of the sensors, as it advances toward building up a vehicle plan.

However, the apple car memes never get old-

* The apple car is unveiled. It’s just the body *

Fans – Wow..

Tim Cook – And now.. we bring you the latest in innovation… THE APPLE WHEEL.

* Tim spins a tyre on stage*

* Crowd loses it * #applecar #apple #AppleOne#AppleDailyENG #AppleCard #appledaily #memes — Austyn Goveas (@austyn_goveas) December 24, 2020

*APPLE IN TALKS WITH LIDAR SUPPLIERS FOR SELF-DRIVING CAR*APPLE CAR PROJECT REMAINS SEVERAL YEARS FROM LAUNCH pic.twitter.com/5tDix9wu84 — Breaking Market News (@breakingmkts) February 19, 2021