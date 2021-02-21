Log In Register
Huawei to drop phone production by over half this year.

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechTrending

The Chinese tech tycoon Huawei allegedly has come up with the announcement to cut down their smartphone production by about 60% this year.

As reported by Nikkei Asia, Huawei will manufacture around 70-80 million smartphones this year. If you talk about the year 2020, the company assembled components for about 189 million handsets. A year before that, the company shipped  240 million phones. It is safe to say here that Huawei’s smartphone production is spurning in the graphs.

The report didn’t specify if particular Huawei cell phones will be influenced by the cut.

Concerning its forthcoming 2021 deliveries, the organization is set to dispatch its foldable cell phone replacement with the new Mate X2 on 22 February.

Then, Huawei is intending to venture into the gaming section with a bunch of gaming note pads and its very own gaming console.

Its first-historically speaking console likely named the ‘MateStation’ could be dispatched close by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in China at some point in the subsequent quarter (Q2) of 2021. It would likely depend on a portion of its in-house silicon to do the truly difficult work.

In front of the arrival of the gaming console, the Chinese tech goliath might be dispatching another line of workstations that are intended for gaming.

Recently President Biden’s chosen one for Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, said she has seen “no explanation” to take the compromise limitations of the tech company.

Here’s how people are guessing and tweeting for Huawei-

