Apple Card trends on twitter as users face roadblock while using the same for pre-ordering their iPhone 13.

Apple Card is the talk of the Twitter town today as eager users face a roadblock while using the same for pre-ordering their iPhone 13. The problem is quite widespread and the distress of the users is well reflected on Twitter as Apple Card enters the trending list. Following the event that caused quite a stir among the Apple fans, the iPhone 13 family became available for pre-order on Saturday. However, a good number of customers faced troubles while trying to use the Apple Card to the extent that it became the raging topic of discussion on Twitter. Users are expressing their distress in the form of hilarious memes that have filled every bit of space on Twitter today.

Responses on Twitter

As Apple Card showed the customers a red card during the check-out process, users took to Twitter to vent out their frustration. Being faced with such a roadblock when they are on the pinnacle of excitement is not exactly pleasing. Apple card which was introduced in the year 2019 holds a lot of intrigue among Apple users owing to the fact that it lets the users make purchases with a 3 percent cash back. What is more interesting is the fact that users are able to place their orders using their credit cards. Seems like we never run out of irony. For now, let us flip through the long chain of hilarious memes that have raised their head on Twitter.

y’all complaining about apple card when my normal card couldn’t go through pic.twitter.com/vF3IxVslYF — ah, here we go again (@coolerthanabech) September 17, 2021

apple card users this morning pic.twitter.com/QMkE03Gr7o — Courtney Deion (@CourtneyDeion) September 17, 2021

I don’t know what was going on this morning, but as an iPhone Upgrade Customer, who prebooked their upgrade and tried to pay with an Apple Card that would not process that payment, the checkout process was NOT what I’m looking for. Two big thumbs down @apple. 👎🏻👎🏻 — Eric P (@ItsEricP) September 17, 2021

Ppl waking up at 5AM to order the iPhone 13 only to have the Apple store not process their Apple Card #AppleCard #iPhone13Pro pic.twitter.com/MmGHNHeQwO — ☝🏼☕️ (@JuanCafecito) September 17, 2021

When Apple won’t let you preorder the iPhone 13 with your Apple Card. pic.twitter.com/wScPdgkuZ9 — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 17, 2021

Where the FUCK is my Apple Card — ✨living deliciously✨ (@piscesd1ck) September 16, 2021

Tim Cook watching everyone ordering their Apple iPhone 13 using their Apple Card #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/WZ9pjxPE9w — Corbin Williams (@corbinwilliams) September 17, 2021

Tim Cook laughing at the people who tried to use they Apple Card to preorder the iPhone 13 #AppleCard pic.twitter.com/xrw1FNazJ3 — Erin R O'Sullivan (@erin_sullivan1) September 17, 2021

#AppleCard thanks for nothing won’t get my phone until oct25th. Me trying to process my payment for pre order pic.twitter.com/opRrdwMhWk — Jonathan (@jayluv4w) September 17, 2021

When you can’t preorder an iPhone 13 Pro Max using your Apple Card pic.twitter.com/G2BdfrGTSH — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) September 17, 2021

