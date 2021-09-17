New Steam Deck UI unveiled

In an interview with IGN, Valve revealed that SteamOS 3.0 is tailor-made to meet both the needs of console gamers and the versatility of PC games. We know already that Steam’s Big Picture Mode UI would replace Steam’s UI interface, giving you a console-like controller-friendly experience on the big screen, but we’ve seen what the Steam Deck interface will look like on the desktop after the release of Steam’s Dev Kit earlier this week.

Steam recently had a major update to its appearance, so it would make sense that the model on the deck reflects the model on the primary platform. The design is very similar to the current look of Steam Library with only a few layout changes as SteamDB’s vigilant Pavel Djundik points out. In doing so, Steam acknowledges that the format is a new design for the platform and that the deck model has been optimized to work across cell systems and desktops.

Those who use Steam already will recognize the format as the latest design for the platforms, as the deck model has been optimized to work on a cell system that is little more than a desktop. Considering that handhelds and consoles have their own PC, it is confirmed that you can connect a Steam Deck to a monitor and use it as a desktop, and if Valve is correct, that will change. It is possible that Valve wanted to release its Steam Deck on the PC to bypass the quirks of certain deck-specific features in games and allow a seamless transition between PC clients.

Valve released a dev kit for its upcoming Steam Deck system and a new development shows what the actual interface will look like. The Steam Deck – a system giving players access to their Steam library – is designed in a similar way to the Nintendo Switch and will be Valve’s latest attempt to enter the handheld market. Now Valve has released a Dev-Kit for the new Steam Deck, which shows how precise the interface seems to be.

In a post on Steam, its moderator AustinP said that Valve’s current big picture mode would be replaced sometime in the future with a user interface for the upcoming Steam Deck console. Although it is easier to work with a controller compared to Steam’s usual user interface, it still feels like a lot to be desired. With players losing interest in Steam’s Big Picture Mode and Steam Machines falling into oblivion, Valve has started programming the Steam Deck, a slimmer user interface, and it makes sense for them to make it the default interface in the future for TV-based Steam users.The announcement is important because the Steam Deck will be updated with a new Steam Deck user interface, which will go beyond Big Picture, according to a recent IGN chat with Valve designer Tucker Spofford.

It was originally designed to be ported to TVs, so it’s not hard to imagine a console becoming a natural successor to that console. It is also worth noting that Valve Steam Big Picture was originally designed for use on large HDTVs when it was released in 2012. The new user interface of Steam Decks will eventually replace the outdated big picture mode, at least according to one Valve employee.

The Optional big-screen UI option called big picture mode was added by Valve almost a decade ago. Big Picture Mode has been the default interface for Steam Machines since the company failed to get PC manufacturers to ship games with Steam OS to desktops. The SteamOS 3 will be the same OS installed on the Steam Deck but it will be rather interesting to watch what it will bring to the table for users running steam on their desktops. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s essentially console-like, but enabled via Steam OS.

Valve’s PC gaming front and launcher is undergoing a major facelift with Big Picture Mode, adapting the SteamOS user interface of the recently unveiled Steam Deck. According to PC Gamer, Valve moderator, led by AustinP Valve has replaced Steams Big Picture Mode with Steam Deck, a slimmer user interface and tablet-like system that will be introduced this holiday season. Rumors of Valves working on a portable game unit surfaced in May 2021 based on an update of the Steam code indicating a new Steampal device and the comments made by Valve CEO Gabe Newell on the development of the game console.

When Pavel Djundik, the creator of SteamDB, a few days ago posted some photos to his Twitter profile, he spread a rumor about the big sale of the platforms to show the world what will look like the user interface for the upcoming Steam Deck. Steam Deck is a great update to the platform, and in appearance, it makes sense that a deck would reflect a version of the main platform.

The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming PC, one of those PCs with a processor co-developed by AMD that not only runs games from the user’s Valve library but also works with other Valve programs and hardware. A new version of SteamOS is running, the Valves Linux-based operating system, so you can play Windows games that do not have official SteamOS support by using Valves compatibility technology to uninstall SteamOS and install Windows. The deck uses SteamOS, which supports the Proton compatibility layer that lets Microsoft play Windows games on Linux.