Apple Inc. has narrowly sidestepped what could have been a supply chain disaster on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to a key decision from the Trump administration. On Friday, President Donald Trump announced exemptions for a range of consumer electronics from a proposed 125% tariff on Chinese-made goods. Among the lucky few: the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirTag—all central to Apple’s product lineup.

Adding to the relief, a separate 10% global tariff that would’ve affected imports from countries other than China was also scrapped for these products. While the future still holds uncertainty—particularly the threat of new sector-based tariffs on electronics that use semiconductors—this latest move gives Apple a much-needed break.

A Crisis Averted—For Now

Inside Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, the mood was likely tense in the weeks leading up to the announcement. The proposed tariffs threatened to significantly inflate manufacturing costs. As Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani put it, the financial impact could have been “material.” Apple’s shares had already taken an 11% hit in April, and further economic pressure would’ve spelled trouble ahead of its crucial fall product launches.

To prepare, Apple had begun to pivot production strategies. India, where Apple has been rapidly scaling its manufacturing footprint, was positioned as a potential lifeline. With Indian factories on track to produce over 30 million iPhones per year, the company hoped to offset at least part of the U.S. demand. Apple sells roughly 220–230 million iPhones globally each year, with about a third destined for American customers.

Reworking the Supply Chain Isn’t Simple

Still, shifting operations from China to India—or anywhere else—is no small feat. Apple is already deep into the production of its next flagship phone, the iPhone 17, which is slated to be primarily assembled in China. Executing a large-scale relocation would’ve been risky, costly, and nearly impossible to pull off in time for a fall release.

Internally, Apple’s finance and marketing teams were reportedly on edge. A rapid change in production plans could have led to product shortages, consumer frustration, and likely, price increases. Although those price hikes haven’t been ruled out entirely, Apple is no longer facing the immediate threat of a 125% tariff—and that alone gives the company some breathing room.

But the Threat Isn’t Over

Despite this temporary victory, there’s little time for Apple to relax. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clarified on Sunday that the tariff exemption is not permanent. Speaking on ABC’s This Week, Lutnick said that while Apple devices dodged the 125% tariff for now, the administration is still planning to introduce a new, targeted levy focused on electronics containing semiconductors.

That means the relief could be short-lived—and the next policy shift might arrive with little warning.

The China Dilemma

Apple’s deep ties to China remain both a strength and a vulnerability. China is home to the majority of Apple’s device manufacturing, including an estimated 87% of iPhones, 80% of iPads, and 60% of Macs. Together, these products generate about 75% of Apple’s total revenue. The company also earns roughly 17% of its income directly from the Chinese market, operating dozens of Apple Stores across the country.

A rapid attempt to pull more production out of China could trigger a backlash. Beijing has already restricted the use of iPhones among government employees and could impose further hurdles via customs regulations or market access. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has criticized U.S. trade actions as “wrongful” and urged Washington to resolve tensions through equal dialogue.

Building a New Supply Chain—Slowly

To its credit, Apple has been gradually diversifying its manufacturing base. Most of its Apple Watch and AirPods production now takes place in Vietnam, and Mac production has expanded to Malaysia and Thailand. Still, the scale and speed offered by Chinese factories remain unmatched.

Shifting final assembly to the United States, a goal often floated by Trump, is unlikely in the short term. The U.S. simply lacks the skilled labor force and infrastructure required to take on iPhone production at scale. Industry insiders argue that instead of pushing final assembly back home, the U.S. should focus on high-value segments of the tech supply chain—particularly semiconductors.

Lobbying Pays Off

Behind the scenes, Apple and other tech giants have been lobbying fiercely for exemptions since the new tariff wave was introduced in early April. With trade tensions escalating between Washington and Beijing, and tariff rates reaching up to 145% on some Chinese goods, the stakes couldn’t have been higher.

One major concern was how these tariffs might tilt the playing field. Rivals like Samsung, which manufacture most of their products outside China, would’ve been unaffected—giving them a major competitive edge over Apple. The lobbying push emphasized that while companies like Apple are open to investing more in the U.S., the focus should be on innovation and chip production, not low-margin assembly.