Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ job application goes up for auction?

Did you ever wonder where do the applications which you rolled out to apply for jobs go? Well if you were Steve Jobs, your applications would probably go up on auctions. Apple’s CEO Steve Job’s job application which dates back to 1973 has been put up for auction. It is believed to be coming from the times when Steve Jobs had dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon.

During those days, PCs and online application forms didn’t exist in those days, this application was rounded out by hand. It doesn’t make reference to which organization Jobs was applying to or which job, yet the abilities segment implies that it was some sort of computing organization.

 

