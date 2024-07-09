Apple has recently removed numerous Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications from its App Store in Russia, complying with a request from Roskomnadzor, the country’s telecommunications watchdog. This move, reported by Russian news agency Interfax, resulted in the removal of 25 VPN apps as demanded by the regulatory body.

Roskomnadzor oversees media and telecommunications in Russia, exerting significant control over internet access and content availability. Given Russia’s highly censored online environment, VPNs have become essential tools for many users to navigate these restrictions and access blocked content.

Following Apple’s decision, VPN providers such as Le VPN and Red Shield VPN received notifications from the tech giant informing them of the removal of their apps from the Russian App Store. Vladislav Zdolnikov, CEO of Red Shield VPN, disclosed that Apple cited compliance with local laws as the rationale for these removals. According to Zdolnikov, Apple’s notification stated, “We are writing to notify you that your application, per demand from Roskomnadzor will be removed from the Russia App Store because it includes content that is illegal in Russia, which is not in compliance with the App Review Guidelines.”

While the notification emphasized the necessity for apps to adhere to all legal requirements in regions where they are available, it did not specify the exact laws violated by the VPN apps. Instead, it indicated that Roskomnadzor’s directive was based on specific provisions of Russia’s federal law.

Broader Crackdown on VPN Services

This action forms part of a broader governmental crackdown on VPN services in Russia, which intensified earlier this year with a ban on VPN advertising preceding national elections in March. Despite previous efforts by Russian authorities to restrict VPN usage, providers like Red Shield VPN, HideMyName, and Le VPN have continued to provide accessible services to users within the country.

Zdolnikov expressed dissatisfaction with Apple’s compliance, suggesting that the tech giant inadvertently supported Russian authorities’ efforts more effectively than previous attempts. He remarked, “It turns out that Apple did this work for the Russian authorities and with better quality.”

Implications for VPN Providers

Konstantin Votinov, founder of Le VPN, shared his company’s experience of receiving a removal notice from Apple on July 4. According to Votinov, Roskomnadzor had flagged the app’s description on the App Store as containing “infringing content.” He voiced frustration at the lack of opportunity to address these concerns, noting that the notice came after their app had already been delisted. Votinov highlighted that this enforcement affected at least 25 VPN providers operating in Russia.

Criticism of Apple’s actions has been voiced by affected VPN providers. Red Shield VPN condemned Apple’s compliance, alleging that the company’s decision was motivated by financial considerations in the Russian market. The VPN service stated, “Apple’s actions, motivated by a desire to retain revenue from the Russian market, actively support an authoritarian regime.”

Global Impact and Apple’s Stance

In 2022, Apple took a stand against Russia’s actions by halting hardware exports and restricting some services in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Despite these actions, the App Store remains operational in Russia. Apple did not respond to requests from TechCrunch for comment on the recent app removals, and the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. did not provide an immediate response either.

The removal of VPN apps by Apple raises broader questions about the role of multinational corporations in either upholding or challenging government-imposed restrictions on internet freedom. Red Shield VPN denounced Apple’s role, describing it as “a crime against civil society” and highlighting the significant influence of large corporations like Apple, whose market influence surpasses that of many nations.

Context and Future Considerations

This incident fits into a broader pattern of increasing internet censorship in Russia, where Roskomnadzor has pressured tech companies to comply with its regulations. Mozilla, for example, faced similar pressure but reversed a ban on VPNs after a brief period, keeping the apps accessible.

Ultimately, this situation underscores the ongoing tension between complying with local laws and advocating for internet freedom. As governments worldwide tighten regulations on digital services, tech companies must navigate complex legal landscapes while striving to maintain principles of open access and user privacy.