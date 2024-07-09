With the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, the world of technology changed. This AI chatbot could engage in human-like conversations, write creatively, and even compose music. However, it lacked a crucial feature: real-time voice interaction. Enter Moshi, an innovative AI voice assistant developed by the French company Kyutai, poised to change the game. With advanced emotional recognition, ChatGPT’s new competitor Moshi aims to create more personalized user experiences.

Moshi stands out by engaging in natural conversations and interpreting emotional nuances in a user’s voice. This capability promises a personalized and empathetic user experience, setting it apart from its competitors. While OpenAI is still refining ChatGPT’s voice features, Moshi has already leaped ahead, offering a glimpse into the future of interactive AI technology.

Moshi can handle two audio streams simultaneously, enabling it to listen and respond in real-time. Its launch, streamed live recently, has been making headlines. The AI voice assistant is available to try for free.

How to Use Moshi?

To interact with Moshi, visit us.moshi.chat. A black screen with a message will appear, informing users that Moshi is an experimental AI with conversations limited to 5 minutes. It advises taking everything said with a grain of salt and notes that Chrome is the best-supported browser.

Enter an email ID and click “Join Queue.” Once queued, a screen will display a speaker icon that lights up when you speak and a box showing Moshi’s responses. Conversations can last up to 5 minutes, and users can download the chat’s audio or video afterward. To start a new discussion, click “Start Over.”

Unique Capabilities

ChatGPT’s new competitor Moshi offers real-time voice interaction, distinguishing it from other AI assistants. Moshi offers lifelike conversations, akin to Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, but with a twist. It can speak in various accents and utilize 70 different emotional and speaking styles. It even understands the tone of your voice as you speak.

One standout feature is its ability to handle two audio streams at once, allowing simultaneous listening and responding. This capability has garnered significant attention in the tech world since its launch.

Moshi’s development involved extensive fine-tuning, using over 100,000 synthetic dialogues generated through Text-to-Speech (TTS) technology. Kyutai also collaborated with a professional voice artist to ensure Moshi’s responses sounded natural and engaging.

A demo version of Moshi is available for immediate use. Visit us.moshi.chat and follow the instructions to start a conversation. Interactions are currently limited to 5 minutes, but the experience offers a fascinating glimpse into the future of AI voice assistants. Moshi’s advanced features and lifelike responses are set to redefine standards in the AI voice assistant landscape.

Innovative Features with Limitations

Moshi, the latest AI voice assistant from Kyutai, offers several innovative features that set it apart from other AI assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant. However, despite these impressive advancements, Moshi is not without its limitations. Conversations with ChatGPT’s new competitor Moshi are currently limited to 5 minutes, which might be restrictive for some users. Additionally, there is a need for more extensive user feedback to determine how well Moshi can truly interpret and respond to a wide range of emotional tones and contexts.

Accessing Moshi is straightforward, requiring users to visit the website us.moshi.chat and enter their email to join the queue. However, the reliance on a web interface and the recommendation to use Chrome for the best experience may limit accessibility for some users.

Another potential drawback is the current lack of mobile app support. In a world where mobile accessibility is crucial, having Moshi available only through a web interface can be a significant limitation. Users often prefer the convenience of mobile apps for their AI assistants, which allows for on-the-go accessibility and seamless integration with other mobile services and features.

