Apple Days Sale at Vijay Sales – Discounts on Apple Products

A special Apple deal is being held by the thrilling electronics store chain Vijay Sales from April 29 to May 4. Customers may take advantage of steep discounts on a variety of new items from the Cupertino-based tech giant during this period.

What’s Available at the Vijay Sales Apple Sale?

Apple iPhone 14 Series

If you’re seeking to upgrade, the iPhone 14 was only released a few months ago, and you can get it at the Vijay Sales Apple Days event for just Rs 70,990. That’s a saving of 11%! Furthermore, if you have an HDFC Bank card, you can benefit from an instant cashback of Rs 4,000. However, there’s still more! Customers of HSBC bank are also eligible for an immediate discount of 7.5%, or around Rs 7,500, when purchasing the iPhone 14 with a credit card.

You may even trade in your old smartphone for the new iPhone 14 if you have an earlier model. With the A15 Bionic chip and iOS 16, the most recent iPhone offers you a superior user experience.

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple unveiled its brand-new Watch Ultra last year. It has a robust yet fashionable appearance and is loaded with practical health and fitness apps. This watch is ideal for adventure lovers who are constantly on the move.

You may receive a discount of Rs 5,510 on the Apple Watch Ultra during the Vijay Sales Apple sale, lowering the item’s cost to Rs 84,390. Additionally, HDFC and HSBC bank cards have cashback offers available, so be sure to take advantage of those as well!

Apple MacBook Air

Vijay Sales also has you covered if you’re shopping for a new laptop. The MacBook Air with M1 Chip is now available for 17% less than its initial price of Rs 99,900, or just Rs 82,900.

Students, professionals, and anybody else who requires a dependable and effective computer for daily work would love this stylish 13.3-inch MacBook Air.

Customers of HDFC and HSBC banks may take advantage of cashback deals on the MacBook Air, just like they do with the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Why Should You Upgrade Now?

It might be expensive to transfer from an outdated gadget to a new one, but thanks to the Vijay Sales Apple Days event’s discounts, this is the ideal moment to do it. You’ll not only receive cutting-edge technology from one of the most well-known names in the world, but you’ll also end up saving a sizable sum of money in the process.

Additionally, the iPhone 14’s A15 Bionic chip and iOS 16 will enable you to work more quickly and effectively than ever before. The MacBook Air is the ideal laptop for business, education, or leisure, and the Apple Watch Ultra is ideal for anybody who wants to keep active and monitor their fitness progress.

From April 29 to May 4, Vijay Sales is hosting a special Apple sale. The Cupertino-based tech company's several new goods are heavily discounted during the sale.

