Apple Employes Attempt at Keeping Unionization Plans Secret

According to reports, Apple retail personnel are utilizing Android phones and encrypted discussions to keep unionization intentions hidden.

Apple may be the world’s greatest firm, with a market valuation of nearly $3 trillion, but its retail employees appear to gain little from its success, according to recent reports. As a result, employees at various Apple Stores around the United States are secretly attempting to unionize over pay difficulties.

Employees at least two US Apple Stores have received assistance from national unions as they prepare to file complaints with the National Labor Relations Board, according to sources speaking to The Washington Post. Furthermore, another six locations are said to be in the early stages of unionization.

Apple’s hourly rates are comparable to those of other merchants in the same places, but the animosity stems from the fact that the majority of those other companies do not earn nearly as much as the tech giant. Rising inflation and housing prices are influencing unionization decisions across the country, and many workers believe their hourly salaries are not keeping up. The pro-union workers spoke to the media source in private, not wanting to reveal their identities for fear of punishment from Apple. Employees have reportedly used encrypted communications and even Android phones to prevent surveillance by store supervisors and to remain anonymous.

Apple has around 270 stores in the United States alone, employing over 65,000 retail workers. The company is well-known for its dedicated consumers and employees, and it has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It earned more than $365 billion in sales in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, a 33 percent increase over the previous year. According to Bloomberg, the company plans to increase retail employees’ pay by 2% to 10% “depending on the store location and role,” as well as double the number of sick days offered to both full-time and part-time employees, as well as increase vacation day allotments and paid parental leave up to six weeks.

The retail employees’ quest for unionization was apparently motivated by recent victories at other Starbucks locations in the United States, which began at a location in Buffalo, New York, and has already extended to almost 100 locations across the country.