Apple, the tech giant, is battling a recent judicial ruling that would fundamentally alter the way its App Store functions. Apple filed an emergency motion with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to temporarily stay a federal judge’s ruling that held Apple in contempt of court.

The legal battle between Apple and Epic Games has escalated after a ruling by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on April 30, which directed Apple to end practices she claimed diluted her initial 2021 injunction with immediate effect. The first order compelled Apple to enable app developers to route users to payment alternatives outside the App Store.

“This is a desperate attempt by Apple to maintain its stranglehold on the mobile app marketplace,” said a tech analyst familiar with the case. “The courts have clearly decided Apple’s workarounds violated both the letter and spirit of the original order.”

What Apple Wants Paused

Apple’s appeal specifically targets two key provisions of the judge’s latest ruling:

A ban on Apple’s recently implemented 27% commission fee for purchases made outside the App Store Restrictions on Apple’s ability to control where and how developers place links to external payment options within their apps

In court documents, Apple argued that the ruling “unlawfully restricts its ability to manage core aspects of its business operations” and would cause “irreparable harm” while the case is under appeal. The company claims the financial impact could reach “hundreds of millions to billions” of dollars annually.

“A federal court cannot force Apple to permanently give away free access to its products and services, including intellectual property,” Apple’s legal team wrote in their filing.

Judge’s Harsh Rebuke

Judge Gonzalez Rogers didn’t mince words in her contempt ruling. She found that after losing at trial, Apple had technically allowed developers to include links to external payment options but had imposed substantial commissions and restricted how those links could be displayed.

The judge stated that Apple “aimed to preserve a revenue stream worth billions in direct violation of this court’s injunction.” In an unusual move, she even referred one Apple executive to federal prosecutors for possible criminal contempt proceedings, suggesting the company misled the court about its compliance efforts.

Epic Claims Victory

Epic Games, the Fortnite developer whose 2020 lawsuit sparked this legal battle, called Apple’s appeal a “last-ditch effort to block competition and extract massive junk fees at the expense of consumers and developers.”

Since the original injunction took effect, major app developers including Spotify and Kindle have updated their iOS apps to include direct links to external payment methods. Epic describes this as a “wave of authentic competition” that benefits consumers.

Epic’s lawsuit has always centered on challenging Apple’s control over in-app transactions and app distribution on iOS devices, arguing that Apple’s commission structure of 15-30% and restrictions on alternative payment methods stifle competition.

What Happens Next?

Apple has requested a ruling by May 28 to avoid immediate enforcement of the contested provisions. If granted, Apple could temporarily maintain its current App Store practices while the broader legal battle continues.

The outcome of this case could reshape not just Apple’s business model but potentially the entire mobile app economy. At stake are billions in revenue and fundamental questions about how much control platform owners should have over their digital marketplaces.

Apple maintains that its App Store policies protect users and provide a seamless experience, while critics argue the company leverages its market position to extract excessive fees from developers who have no alternative distribution channels on iOS.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals now faces pressure to make a quick decision on Apple’s emergency motion, as the tech industry watches closely for signals about the future of mobile app distribution.