Apple foldable iPad expected for 2024 with their in-house 5G modem expected for 2025

Following in the footsteps of many foldable smartphone makers like Samsung, Oppo, and Huawei, now we also have this Cupertino-giant Apple which is planning to hop on the foldable phone bandwagon, however, it will start with a foldable tablet and then go on to a foldable phone.

Apple is rumored to be working on a foldable iPad, which might be available in one to two years. If you are also waiting up for a new iPad foldable then you can have a look at this article, as here we have brought all the updates you should know:

Apple iPad Fold expected for 2024

Apple’s expected entry into foldable technology will come via the iPad rather than the iPhone. According to CCS Insight’s yearly forecasts report and also many other credible sources are claiming about Apple’s plans towards bringing their new folding iPad in 2024.

However, there is also a rumor saying that Apple will be breaking with the trend which has been usually followed by other manufacturers who are into building a foldable smartphone.

There have been a lot of debates floating around behind CCS’s analysis, which claims about the fact that how a folding iPhone would be dangerous for Apple since it would drastically impact and reduce the number of sales of the standard iPhone.

Talking more about this report, it has been said by a credible source that the Cupertino giant is reportedly planning towards selling its potential folding iPhone for at least $2,500 more than the current top configuration iPhone Star Max.

In between all this, there is also a claim coming out from CCS Chief of Research Ben Wood, who says that this would be a faster sidestep any technological challenges with a folding phone and would rather “dip its toes” into foldable through a tablet.

Including prominent Apple insider and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may release a foldable iPhone in 2024. So the general belief is that Apple will release a foldable smartphone in two years.

Apple 5G modems by 2025

According to the CCS research, there is also another speculation coming out which says that Apple will release its own 5G modem in 2025. For the people who aren’t aware! Currently, the Cupertino giant is dependent on Qualcomm’s 5G modems, which have been embedded their in house made chipset, the A series SoC, where the 5G connectivity feature has been provided.

To give you a better idea about Apple’s plan! Back in 2019, Apple reportedly purchased Intel’s modem division which can be considered as a good hint to speculate Apple’s plan for expanding its in-house modem capabilities.