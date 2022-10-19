Inside the box: Twitter locks staff stock account before closing Musk’s deal

Elon Musk on Thursday, April 14th announced plans to buy Twitter for a net value of $54.20 a share. Twitter accepted the offer on April 25th, but on July 8th, Elon backed out, for which Twitter, out of frustration, sued Musk. This led to a disagreement between Elon and Twitter, which almost made Elon visit trial courts in Delaware, the United States.

Musk offered to buy Twitter, which he felt was needed and thought of many modifications that could be added. The shares of Twitter surged powerfully after he bought a stake of 9.2% worth 3 billion dollars.

“Since making my investment, I now realise the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form,” he said in a letter to Bret Taylor, the Twitter chairman.

“Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.” He added

The race began actively and Musk even started to sell Tesla shares to cover up the finances. But unfortunately, he declared that he was moving out of the contract that was already made. This became the reason for Twitter to file a suit against Elon Musk for a breach of contract.

The case was filed in Delaware, where the company is situated. However, Elon seemed very calm and even asked his old friend Jack Dorsey, who is Twitter’s former boss, to be his subpoena (to go to the court in place of the accused).

It all went smoothly until Elon decided to turn back again. Before the trial itself, he decided to give up and on October 4th, he chose to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, which is its actual price. This made lawyers, shareholders, and the general public dubious and inquisitive. However, the court has given him a deadline of October 28th to come up with the final answer and finances.

The equity accounts will remain closed for the employees until the case is closed with Elon Musk and the deal is made between them for $ 44 billion. If, by any chance, the deadline is missed by any party, the trial would be dragged till November.

The case will receive enough limelight as it will be a battle between the world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk, and the world’s largest social media platform, Twitter!