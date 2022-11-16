According to recent reports, Apple is all set to get ‘Made In US’ chips for its devices by 2024. As per the reports provided by Bloomsberg, Apple will get these chips made from a US-based plant by 2024. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the chips

Tim Cook, the current CEO of Apple said that the company might decide to extend the supply of chips from plants to Europe. “We’ve already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona, and this plant in Arizona starts up in ’24, so we’ve got about two years ahead of us on that one, maybe a little less,” Cook told the employees. “And in Europe, I’m sure that we will also source from Europe as those plans become more apparent,” he said at the meeting.