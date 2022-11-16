Apple is planning to launch its Mixed Reality Headset in 2023

Apple, the Cupertino behemoth, is ramping up its research and development efforts to get the business into the Mixed Reality market. According to the most recent source, the company is planning to unveil its new Mixed Headset in early 2023.

However, there have been several reports regarding the release of Apple’s Mixed Reality headset. Even with these reports, there have been unexpected roadblocks because no such job listing has been released. There have also been reports of this Mixed Reality headset’s content and software becoming unavailable. We’ve got all you need to know right here.

Apple Mixed Reality headset finally to launch in 2023

According to leaks, the research and development team assigned to this Mixed Reality headset is nearing completion in order to eventually produce this headset and make it available to the public worldwide.

According to the source, both previous and present executives are working on developing this headgear, which has been dubbed Oak. Dave Scott, a former Apple senior manager, was spotted making statements regarding Apple’s future intentions.

According to these allegations, Apple will soon shift its focus to developing an adequate and strong self-driving car. Dave is currently working on the creation of this headset.

It has also been reported that one of Apple’s most experienced employees, Yaniv Gur, who has dedicated his job to Apple and currently serves as the senior director of engineering, has joined the team to construct this Headset. Apple is also actively seeking talent capable of developing separate tools and frames that may be used to offer people a 3D mixed-reality world experience.

Is Apple Mixed Reality coming to reality?

As per claims. we can say that the Cupertino giant has been taking a massive step for the coming year mainly to counter Meta’s Metaverse VR Headset. In short, we can also say that Apple is reportedly working on adding better functionality to this product.

However, the development of the Mixed Reality headset has been really expensive for Apple and it has been a development project for a long time. So, it’s probably going to be costing high.

Although there are no updates regarding the final pricing if we go with sources, the pricing range for this headset could ranging in between $2000 to $2500 which says that this headset will be launched for expensive pricing.

When will Apple headset launch?

Talking about the launch, it’s been speculated to launch by the Spring of 2023. However, we will have to wait for a confirmed update.