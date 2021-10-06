Apple has been summoned to pay US$46.4 million in corporate taxes in South Korea

According to The Korea Times, a lawmaker claims that Apple’s local unit should pay up to 55 billion won (US$46.4 million) in corporate taxes on iPhone advertising fees imposed on local mobile operators.

According to Rep. Jang Hye-young of the Justice Party, a social democratic small opposition party, Apple is expected to pay 36.6 to 55 billion won in corporate taxes for advertising charges that it forced telecom service providers to pay for. Accounting specialists computed the figures using data from the Korea Fair Trade Commission.

According to The Korea Times, a lawmaker claims that Apple’s local unit should pay up to 55 billion won (US$46.4 million) in corporate taxes on iPhone advertising fees imposed on local mobile operators.

According to Rep. Jang Hye-young of the Justice Party, a social democratic small opposition party, Apple is expected to pay 36.6 to 55 billion won in corporate taxes for advertising charges that it forced telecom service providers to pay for. Accounting specialists computed the figures using data from the Korea Fair Trade Commission.

Apple Korea submitted invoices to telecom carriers demanding payment for iPhone and iPad advertising charges, and the companies were forced to make the adverts. They were also forced to pay for the costs of repairing iPhones and iPads by the tech company.

Rep. Jang stated that when the maintenance costs borne by telecom firms are factored in, the amount of corporate taxes Apple’s local company must pay will be higher.