The journey of Apple’s self-driving car, called “Project Titan,” has been a roller coaster of ambition, setbacks, and recalibrations. Initially envisioned in 2014 as a fully autonomous vehicle, Apple has now scaled back its aspirations to a more feasible target which is an electric vehicle with limited self-driving capabilities, akin to Tesla’s Level 2+ autonomy. But even after a downgrade in technology, the launch has still been pushed from 2026 to 2028.

The Evolution of Project Titan

The road to Apple’s car has been anything but straightforward. Beginning as an ambitious plan for a driverless vehicle, the project faced numerous internal challenges and leadership changes.

Initially, Apple aimed for a Level 4 or 5 autonomy in their self-driving car, which would have represented a fully autonomous vehicle requiring little to no human intervention. Initially, Apple aimed for a Level 4 or 5 autonomy

Level 2+ autonomy, while advanced, is significantly less autonomous than Levels 4 or 5. It includes features like steering and brake/acceleration support, but crucially, it requires the driver to remain in control and attentive to the road at all times. This is a considerable shift from Apple’s original vision and aligns more closely with the current capabilities of Tesla vehicles.

Challenges and Strategic Shifts

The project, codenamed “Titan,” has undergone multiple changes due to internal strife, leadership issues, and technological hurdles. In 2016, it seemed like Apple had shelved its car plans, but by 2020, the project was back on track, albeit with a scaled-back vision. The ambition for a vehicle that required no driver interaction was dropped in favor of a more traditional vehicle design with a driver’s seat, steering wheel, and pedals.

The leadership of the project saw significant changes over the years. Key figures like Bob Mansfield, Doug Field, and Kevin Lynch have played pivotal roles in steering the direction of “Project Titan.” Lynch’s involvement, known for his work on the Apple Watch, has been instrumental in pushing the project towards a feasible launch this decade.

Technological Aspects and Partnerships

Apple is reportedly working on creating a high-end processor for the Apple Car, which is said to be the most advanced component Apple has developed to date. This chip, necessary for handling the AI load needed for autonomous vehicles, is expected to be manufactured by TSMC, the same company that produces chips for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

As Apple lacks experience in car manufacturing, securing partnerships within the automobile industry is crucial. While it’s unclear who Apple will work with, the company has held discussions with Hyundai and other companies.

The Road Ahead

The journey towards the Apple Car has been a testament to the challenges of innovation in the automotive industry, particularly in the realm of autonomous vehicles. Apple’s shift from a revolutionary autonomous vehicle to a more practical electric car with advanced driver-assistance features reflects the company’s adaptability and pragmatic approach to bringing new products to market.

Despite delays and strategic shifts, the Apple Car remains one of the most anticipated products in the tech industry. As 2028 approaches, the tech world eagerly awaits the culmination of Apple’s decade-long journey into the automotive sector.