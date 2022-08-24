Apple has started sending launch invites for its Far out event

For now, we all know that Apple is already working towards the launch of its upcoming new flagship iPhones on September 7th this year. These new models will be including four different iPhone models.

These all models will be making their way to the launch event scheduled by Apple CEO Tim Cook and his team. This new launch event has got its tagline as “Far Out” and this event is expected to give a major coverage of iPhone cameras. To know more about this, let’s get to know more:

Apple sending invites for its Far Out launch event on 7th September

Apple has reportedly started sending launch invitations for its upcoming new launch event, Far Out which is been scheduled on 7th September. This new launch event by Apple will be including the launch of its refreshed lineup of iPhones and Watch series which will be iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 too.

Adding more details about the launch event, it’s been said that this event will be named the “Far Out” launch event and will be streamed online via the official Apple YouTube channel and will be available on Apple’s official site too.

Apple has reportedly shifted to online streaming of its all launch events for the year as the COVID-19 pandemic made a major hit globally.

Also, Apple has reportedly adopted this year’s WWDC event in hybrid mode where Apple will be selecting a few media techies to attend the offline event and also streaming the entire event online for other users too.

This event in September usually gives its major focus on iPhones and this year also we won’t see as much of a difference again. Again new refreshed lineup of iPhones will be launched officially by the Apple CEO, Tim Cook, and his team.

What else do we know about the iPhone 14 models?

All these years, Apple has been consistent enough to launch its new iPhones which will be coming in two different models. However, for this year we will see Apple coming with four new and different models by adding standard and Pro Max variants in its lineup.

To make things even clear, this year we will see four different iPhone models including two standard models and also two pro model iPhones.

Although talking more about the specification side, Apple will be adding more such innovations and developments towards its Pro variants as there will be a significant upgrade in the camera as well as processor department too. Also, we expect to see a good upgrade on the battery side of this smartphone.