Greetings, technology enthusiasts! The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived: Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are now officially available. This mixed reality headgear, which costs $3,499, is ready to change the way we engage with technology and media. Before you click the pre-order button, let’s go over the specifics of the headset and what you need know before diving into the immersive world of Vision Pro.

Apple has started the Pre-Orders for Vision Pro Headset

Today, January 19, the gates to Vision Pro pre-orders are wide open. The anticipation is obvious as Apple fans prepare to claim their place in the future of mixed reality.

Set your alarms – pre-orders begin at 8 a.m. Eastern time. The word on the street is that the first supply may be restricted, so early birds may be able to get their orders on February 2.

A unique spin on the pre-order tale; you’ll need your beloved iOS smartphone for this one. Apple recommends installing the Apple Store app for a more smoother experience. Why do you ask? Your iPhone or iPad will be quite useful throughout the checkout process.

The FaceID magic kicks in, scanning your face to adjust the fit of your Vision Pro. It’s more than simply a pre-order; it’s a unique voyage into the future.

What do you get for your $3,499? The box reveals a treasure trove.

Apple Vision Pro (with 256GB storage)

Solo Knit Band

Dual Loop Band

Light Seal and Light Seal Cushions

Display Cover

Polishing Cloth

Battery Pack

Wall Adapter

USB-C Cable

Optional prescription lenses are available for people wanting optical acuity, with reader lenses starting at $99 and bespoke prescription lenses at $149. Your immersive experience ticket includes more than just a headset; it is a carefully designed bundle.

What to expect from Apple Vision Pro

Aside from the gorgeous unpacking, what can the Apple Vision Pro truly do? It is described as a work and entertainment powerhouse that mimics your Mac’s display for multitasking while on the road.

The Apple ecosystem unfolds in front of your eyes, providing access to iPhone and iPad apps such as FaceTime, Photos, and Apple TV. Gaming takes center stage, with immersive 3D titles designed for Vision Pro.

Vision Pro comes pre-installed with popular Apple programs such as TV, FaceTime, Messages, Mail, Photos, and Safari. An AR-focused App Store is in the works, with Disney+ confirmed as the launch app.

Apple Arcade games make a virtual presence, and you may immerse yourself in a tailored theater experience for movies and events. What about the cherry on top? Apple TV and Disney+ natively support 3D movies, putting the theatrical experience at your fingertips.

Looking to trial before you buy? Beginning February 2, Apple retail outlets will provide hands-on demonstrations of the Vision Pro – by appointment, of course.

Conclusion

As the curtain opens on Vision Pro pre-orders, it’s more than just a purchase; it’s a step into the unknown. Apple’s entry into mixed reality is distinguished by innovation, customization, and a pledge to reshape the digital environment.

The Vision Pro is more than simply a headset; it’s a gateway to a world where the distinction between reality and virtual reality blurs. Whether you’re a computer fanatic or a casual user, here is an opportunity to see the future, which begins with a pre-order and will unravel on February 2.