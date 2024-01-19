Hello, technology enthusiasts! Samsung has unveiled its latest technological marvels: the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. These gadgets, packed with Galaxy AI, promise to revolutionize the smartphone experience. But what about Samsung’s earlier models?

Hold onto your hats, for we have wonderful news. The Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series will all get a taste of AI magic in the first half of the year. But what does this AI injection entail? Join us as we delve into the specifics and discover the interesting advancements introduced by the Galaxy S24 series.

AI Features for Older Samsung Models

If you’ve been wondering if your trusted older Samsung gadget would benefit from the Galaxy S24’s AI capabilities, the answer is a resounding yes!

Samsung intends to add “many” of these capabilities to the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series within the first part of the year. This injection will include the highly awaited One UI 6.1 upgrade, which promises to take your device’s capabilities to a whole new level.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series – Specification and other Details

Let us now turn our attention to the star of the show: the Galaxy S24 series. These smartphones, which run Android 14 and include the proprietary One UI 6.1, are poised to lead the field in innovation. Samsung has gone to great lengths to improve its AI and display technology.

One of the S24 series’ notable characteristics is its LTPO screens, which have a changeable refresh rate of 1-120Hz.

This implies smoother interactions and higher battery efficiency. The S24+ takes things a step further, with a QHD+ resolution that rivals the Ultra model’s visual splendor.

The wait is over for those who like the vanilla and plus versions, which now include LTPO panels, a much-anticipated improvement.

The S24+ receives another big update, with 12GB of RAM available in all configurations, matching it with the Ultra model. Storage choices range from 256GB to 512GB, providing enough of room for your digital needs.

In certain places, the S24 Ultra will only be available with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipsets, however in others, it will have the new Exynos 2400.

The S24 series increases battery capacity. The S24+ now has a 4,900mAh battery, 200mAh larger than its predecessor, guaranteeing longer use. Both the S24 and S24+ retain their fast-charging features, so you can spend less time plugged in and more time using your smartphone.

The S24 and S24+ cameras retain the excellent standards set by their predecessors. A 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom will meet your photography demands. The front-facing 12MP camera rounds off the set.

The S24 and S24+ are built to last, featuring metal frames and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The IP68 certification assures dust and water resistance. Sub-6GHz and mmWave versions, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 are all available connectivity choices.

Conclusion

In the ever-changing world of smartphones, Samsung has lifted the bar once more with the Galaxy S24 series. As we go goodbye to the Galaxy Unpacked event, the air is heavy with excitement, and with good cause. The prospect of AI functionality trickling down to older Samsung devices is a good development for committed customers.

The Galaxy S23, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and Tab S9 series are going to receive a dose of future magic because to Samsung’s dedication to innovation. But the S24 series wins the show, with AI advances, display pleasures, and under-the-hood tweaks that transform these devices into genuine powerhouses.