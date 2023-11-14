With the release of the Apple iPhone 15 series, we already have a lot of speculations for the upcoming iPhone 16 series, where on the software side, we might see a huge upgrade in the coming time. This new upgrade will be made possible with the help of the new iOS 18 update, whereas, per a report from a famous Apple tipster, it’s been said that the new Apple iOS 18 will feature a lot of Artificial Intelligence upgrades.

Apple’s iOS 18 Buzz – Brace Yourselves for a Tech Marvel!

Prepare yourself for the scoop of the century, tech enthusiasts: Apple’s iOS 18 is set to release soon, and based on rumors, it will be a technological extravaganza unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

This time, Apple is adding some serious artificial intelligence (AI) magic to your devices, so hold onto them. Yes, Apple’s Large Language Model (LLM) technology is giving Siri a makeover. Now, though, what? Not only is Siri receiving AI treatment, but it’s also reported that Pages, Keynote, Numbers, and even Apple Music are getting in on the action.

Apple iPhone 16 – Less Hardware Hype, More Software Swagger

Let’s talk about hardware now. Gurman suggests that the iPhone 16 may need to be showcasing those incredible hardware enhancements. But don’t worry! Apple is preparing to pull a surprise move; the iOS 18 update will be the one to steal the show and persuade all of you iPhone 15 owners to embrace the future. A shiny new software package, who could resist?

There’s a plot twist, though. Apple paused development to guarantee that iOS 18 runs as smoothly as a silk touchscreen. A whole week of research to find those elusive glitches and bugs. Gurman reveals that there will be four more of these six-week development sprints before the big reveal at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Why is code free of bugs such a big deal? IOS 18 is expected to make waves with “major new features and designs.” Apple’s senior management is prepared to make changes after years of being cautious. Now, the crucial question is whether the iPhone 16’s impressive features will be its only source of pride or if the other iPhone models can also enjoy them. For now, it’s a tech mystery.

Conclusion

As of now, Apple’s iPhone 15 series has been topping the sales charts post its September release. Despite of facing issues like heating issues in the initial time period, Apple seems to have fixed their bugs causing the heating isuse.