Vivo has introduced its new flagship this year, giving an excellent end for 2022. Vivo has been known for their best smartphone, from budget-friendly phones to even flagships; the Chinese smartphone maker has been doing well in the market. Vivo’s X series lineup is a premium flagship smartphone series that has existed for a long time, with a new update for 2023. Finally, the new X series smartphones, including the X100 and X100 Pro, have been officially launched.

To give you a glimpse of the X series flagship smartphone, we have reports claiming that the new Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro smartphones will come with great features, from the flagship chipset inside to an upgraded camera and even the latest software update.

So, if you want to get in hands with a premium flagship for this year, we recommend you consider buying this phone. Here is everything you should know about the specification side and pricing.

Vivo X100 and X100 Pro Launched – What Does it Feature?

Let’s move to the specification side; the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro have been launched as the new successor model of the X90 series, released in 2022.

Talking about the Vivo X100, this new flagship comes with all the features you need, whether on the hardware or software side.

Starting with the hardware side, the smartphone is paired with the latest MediaTek chipset, the Dimensity 9300 SoC, which offers excellent performance and battery efficiency. The new chipset has been manufactured under the new 4NM process.

The new CPU has been powered with G720 GPU, which offers a great graphical performance out of the box. Also, Vivo has its own V2 chip, which is meant to provide an excellent camera configuration out of the box.

Moving on the front side, both smartphones come with a 6.78-inch spread 1.5K AMOLED curved screen on the front side, which again offers a faster refresh rate of 120Hz and can get brighter up to 3000nits.

Moving on to the final hardware features, the Duo smartphone also supports NFC, an in-screen fingerprint, and a USB Type-C port. On the connectivity side, the duo flagships feature the latest Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 onboard.

On the software side ,the duo flagships comes with the latest Android 14 update on top of the Origin OS 4 Skin by Vivo.

What Makes the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro Different?

Talking about the significant difference between the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro, here you will be getting a different battery. The Vivo X100 comes with a 5000mAh battery; on the other hand, we will see the Vivo X100 Pro comes with a 5400mAh battery.

The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro also have battery charging differences, whereas the X100 supports 120W fast charging. At the same time, the Vivo X100 Pro comes with a combination of wired and wireless charging, where you will see 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging too.

There is also a camera difference between the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro. The Vivo X100 Pro has a trio camera setup where you will get a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP Ultrawide angle sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor. On the front side, you get a 32MP selfie camera shooter.

On the other hand, we will be getting to see a trio camera setup where the same 50MP primary and Ultrawide angle sensor will be there.

However, you will reach a 50MP telephoto sensor instead of the 64MP telephoto sensor in the Pro variant. On the front side, we will also see the same 32MP selfie shooter.

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro – What’s the Price?

Let’s now take a look at the pricing. The pricing of the Vivo X100 starts at a price tag of 3,999 yuan, where you will get 12GB of RAM combined with 256GB of storage.

On the other hand, the Vivo X100 Pro smartphone is launched for a price tag of 4,999 yuan, where you will see the same 12GB of RAM combined with 256GB of storage.

Talking about the launch, the smartphone flagship has only launched in China and will be going on sale on November 21st. However, we will have to wait a little longer for a global Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro launch event.

Is Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro the Next Flagship Killer?

The new Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro come with a great set of features on hardware and software. Considering the pricing, it can also be an excellent flagship killer outside China. But, the final price in the global market will say whether the phone is a good flagship killer.