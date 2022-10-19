Apple iPad 10th generation launched with USB-C port, A14 Chipset and more

The Cupertino giant, Apple has announced its iPad lineup which is the new 10th-generation tablet. Just like in previous years this year also we have Apple bringing new features for their iPad lineup.

A few of the main features of this Apple iPad 10th generation include its new sleek-looking design which has been embedded in a bigger 10.9-inch screen and a new IPS labeled LCD panel which can split up to 500 nits. Here is everything you should be knowing:

Apple iPad 10th Generation – Leaks Specification

Apple iPad 10th Generation comes with a futuristic-looking design, and you get different color options which include Blue, Yellow, and Silver colors as well. The bezels on the front side have been furthermore trimmed down and now you will be getting an edge-to-edge screen that has been spread over to a 10.9-inch display which is comparatively bigger compared to the previously launched 10.6-inch display.

As we mentioned above, this display is an LCD panel that comes with the support for a peak resolution of 2340×1640 pixels and also this display could split up maximum brightness up to 500 Nits and True Tone.

There are also improvements in the camera departments, where there is a 12MP on the front side which will also be supporting Centre Stage as well. On the rear side, there is also a dedicated 12MP rear camera sensor which is capable enough to shoot videos in 4K resolution as well.

The powerful iPad of the 10th generation comes with the previous year’s chipset which is an A14 Bionic chipset onboard, and it offers lightning speed with improved efficiency. Apple has also added a few extra improvements to this chipset where they have mentioned that the CPU will be improved by 20 percent and the graphic capabilities will be improved by 10 percent compared to the previously launched generations.

On the model option, you will get to see the support for 5G connectivity, and also you will a Wi-Fi as well as a Cellular model, and also you will be getting a duo storage option of 64GB as well as 256GB as well.

This new iPad will provide a great multimedia experience for the users as Apple has gone ahead by adding the Duo Stereo Speakers with the support duo powerful Mics which will be helping to provide the best experience on watching movies as well as attending calls.

Apple iPad 10th Generation – Expected Price

Talking about the pricing side, this new iPad 10th generation will be launched for a price tag of Rs. 44,900 for the Wi-Fi Model, and then for Rs. 59,900 you will be able to buy a SIM model. This new Apple iPad is expected to start its shipping on 26th October.