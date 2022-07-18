Apple iPhone 13 and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G to get a massive discount during Amazon Prime Day Sale

As of now, it’s not a new thing that everyone is aware of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale for this year. For the people who aren’t aware of it, you should know that Amazon will be kicking off a new Prime Day sale for Indian users from the 23rd of July this year to the 24th of July.

If you’re thinking about the products which will go on sale for the Amazon offer, then you should know that Amazon has promised to provide a variety of discounts and price slash ranging from electronic products including smartphones, laptops, and accessories to Kitchen Appliances and also you can find a discount on Fashion category as well.

Discounts on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

Amazon has confirmed that they will be providing discounts products up to 40 percent on smartphones and accessories and when it comes to laptops, and headphones, you can avail of discounts up to 75 percent.

Including all these offers, you can also avail many Bank offers which will be giving you an extra layer of price slash for the products you buy during the sale.

Amazon has reportedly joined hands with banks including ICICI and SBI from where by using their Credit card and Debit Card you can get an extra discount of 10%.

Bank offers will also be applicable toward EMI transactions as well. You can also get No Cost EMI where you don’t have to pay any interest to the banks.

If you’re looking to exchange your older product to upgrade to a new product then again here on Amazon you can get the best discounts with exchange offers at the best rates and also you will be getting free display replacement options on selected products and also Amazon coupons as well.

Smartphone brands providing offers

Amazon has reportedly confirmed that top smartphone brands including names like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Asus, will be on the list for providing the best deals for their users on a discounted pricing.

Smartphone Deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale

One of the main highlights of the sale when it comes to smartphones is that the flagship smartphones including Apple iPhone 13 series and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be a part of the sale to get massive discounts. However, Amazon promises to get the phone pricing down as much as it’s never been before.

Laptops Deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale

Besides smartphones, the Sale will be also focused on providing bigger discounts including laptops. As per Amazon, laptops providing Intel Evo feature with Intel’s 11th Gen processor and XE graphics laptops will be coming for the sale with massive discounts. However, we will be updating you with more deals and price slashes on the products.