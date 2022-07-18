TikTok users receive warning of ‘excessive’ data harvesting

This week. users of social media platform TikTok were warned of the site’s ‘excessive’ data harvesting. In a report from Monday, Internet 2.0, the cyber security firm accused the application of being a huge ‘security flaw’ that is on the verge of taking place.

In the report from July 18, the company stated how the Chinese parties and ISP’s the platform has links to make it a rather ‘vulnerable data source’ which still has some investigation pending. Further, it noted how ‘data harvesting, tracking, fingerprinting,’ along with user data takes place all through the site.

Through its analysis of the source code of the Android version of the app, the company determined the type of data TikTok was harvesting. Along with it, attempting to find out as to where the information was exactly going. A particular code’s piece indicated how the app’s alleged collection of the IMEI number of the phone. Essentially, it identifies the devices, showing whether TikTok was re-installed, along with the other applications on it.

Additionally, Internet 2.0 detected how 37% of the known IP addresses on TikTok has alleged connection to Alibaba. This Hangzhou-based internet service fell victim to a security breach in November 2019. Particularly, this witnessed collection of over 1.1 billion parts of user data by a software developer.