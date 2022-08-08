Apple iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 expected to launch on 6th September

Apple is reportedly gearing up toward working and launching its upcoming flagship model, the iPhone 14 series which will be coming with two different screen sizes including a 6.1-inch smaller screen and also a 6.7-inch bigger screen. These duo screens will be seen on four different iPhone 14 models. Here is what we know:

Apple iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8 to launch on 6th September

A new report from Max Winebach reports that Apple has been planning towards the launch of its upcoming flagship, iPhone 14 series and flagship smartwatch, the watch series 8, and also a 10th generation iPad is expected to be launched on 6th September this year.

Max even says that the new range of smartphones will be going on sale globally and also in Indian markets on the 16th of September which is just 10 days after the official launch of the new products. Previous year flagships by Apple were launched globally on the 14th of September last year and just after 10 days, the smartphone went on sale for the first time.

Furthermore, there have been more such reports coming out from a popular tipster named Mark Gurman who has said that Apple is already working towards the production of the pre-recorded video for the upcoming launch of iPhone 14 as well as Watch Series 8.

According to @MaxWinebach, the iPhone 14 event could happen on Tuesday, September 6. This would mean the iPhone 14 would go on sale on Friday, September 16. In addition, @markgurman reports that Apple has begun recording the September event at Apple Park. pic.twitter.com/XL624WGdyg — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 8, 2022

What are the expected features for the upcoming iPhone 14?

Apple iPhone 14 will be coming with many flagship level features with many such new upgrades from its previous year models. Also, we have reports claiming that there will be major changes given on design and camera too.

There will be four models in total with two standards and two pro models. Here the Pro models including the Pro and a Pro Max variant will be sporting a taller look and also a better-looking camera and will be featuring new internals too.

Talking more about the camera, the smartphone is said to feature a 48MP main sensor alongside with 12MP ultra-wide sensor and also a telephoto sensor too. This smartphone will support 8K recording too. On the display side, it will be sporting a bigger 6.7-inch screen with the support for a 120Hz faster refresh rate.

What are the expected features for Watch Series 8?

Getting to the premium watch by Apple for this year! It’s been said that we will get to see the latest new Watch Series 8 coming from Apple.

This smartwatch will be coming in three different sizes with different pricing. The sizes will include a 41MM variant and 45mm variant and also a 50mm variant too. The smartwatch also comes with a specialized sensor which will be helping towards the checking body temperature too.

Compared to previous year’s models, this time we will get to see a little faster SoC and will be adding a boost with tracking of activities and more. We will be covering more details on the launch event of the smartphone.