Apple iPhone 14 Pro Leaks revealed showing schematics new looks

The news that Apple was planning to ditch the disputed notch on its future iPhone 14 Pro devices was widely appreciated, but it now looks that the alternative will be even more polarizing. To accommodate for the Face ID technology, the holepunch would be bigger and pill-shaped, but display analyst Ross Young stated the pill would be beside a standard hole punch:

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible…The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei…Let's see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

Now, a user on the Chinese social media platform Weibo has posted what appears to be a schematic of the iPhone 14 Pro, giving us an estimate of the size of both holes. Perhaps you’ll be sceptical of a Weibo post, famed tipster Jon Prosser — who predicted the death of the notch before the iPhone 13 was even released and also has a 69 percent accuracy rating on AppleTrack would include the image during his most recent YouTube video. He claimed that he would be managed to “independently confirm” the schematic’s veracity. So, although it’s not a given, it’s a strong possibility.

Therefore, what really is going on here? Apple appears to be eliminating anything that isn’t a camera or a Face ID sensor from the notch in order to make it as transparent as possible. As a result, the screen has taken the role of dead space. In short, you get a little more display, but not much that’s very useful.

Whatever you think of it, it’s undeniably different. As proven by the dozens of AirPod knockoffs on the market, having a distinct appearance may be beneficial. It’s worth noting that AirPods were first criticised as being too odd-looking to catch on, but the sales numbers didn’t lie, and the distinct aesthetic evolved from “alien” to “iconic” in just a few months.

However, individuality may be contentious. Furthermore, with the iPhone 14 rumoured to have the standard notch, which has now become acceptable if not actively liked, it will be fascinating to watch how consumers react when the new iPhones are released later this year.

Details about Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple’s new iPhones might offer the largest improvements in years, according to iPhone 14 speculations. So far, leaks indicate a more streamlined new design, a speedier A16 Bionic CPU, a sharper new primary camera, and the reintroduction of Touch ID.

The iPhone 14 Pro versions are expected to receive the most significant changes, including under-display Face ID and a punch-hole front camera replacing the notch. They may also be able to connect through USB-C. However, the standard iPhone 14 range might be reshuffled as well, with the small rumoured to be replaced by a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max.

