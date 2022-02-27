Apple patents new Magic Keyboard integrated within Mac

This Apple design will be a stand-alone keyboard with no wires or cables required. Users must, in particular, contribute their own monitor to the setup. Apple has applied for a patent for a novel computer concept: a Magic keyboard that houses a full-fledged computer! It’s not just that, but this keyboard may also include a touchpad to eliminate the need for a mouse.

According to Patently Apple, the patent was submitted at the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) in August 2020. This approach is expected to compete with desktop and laptop computers.

Apple Magic Keyboard integrated to Mac

This design will be a stand-alone gadget with no wires or cables required. Users must, in particular, bring their own monitor to the setup. “A significant demand for portable computing devices that also give high performance has prompted shrinking and decrease in the size of the formerly large computer components utilized to power and run the devices,” according to the patent.

According to the patent, the input device will have “processors, batteries, memory, and integrated circuits,” with users only needing to connect it to a display. The keyboard may be folded to make it even more portable. Heat-conductive materials are also used to disperse heat generated by the gadget.

According to the patent, this is a “computer in an input device,” which is effectively a Mac mini squeezed inside a Magic Keyboard case. According to the patent, “a significant demand for portable computing devices that give high performance has spurred shrinking and decrease in size of the previously massive computer components utilized to power and operate the devices.”

All of the elements, such as “processors, batteries, memory, and integrated circuits,” would be housed in the keyboard enclosure, and the user would simply need to connect it to a monitor. A portable computer in a keyboard might even be folded to make it even smaller, according to the patent, which also proposes employing heat-conductive materials to disperse heat created by such a gadget. There could even be a Trackpad embedded into the keyboard, eliminating the need for a pointing device.

Various hardware combinations are depicted in the Apple patent. There is currently no indication as to whether or not the company will be launched. Apple is slated to release a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a revamped MacBook Air, all of which will be powered by the future M2 processor.

The next Macs might be released in March, May, and June. On March 8, Apple is likely to release a 5G iPhone SE, a 5G iPad Air, and a new Mac. In March, Apple is scheduled to release iOS 15.4, which will have Face ID that works with face masks, a new Apple Pay tap-to-pay feature, new emojis, and Universal Operate, which allows you to control multiple iPads and Macs.

Also Read: