Get Apple iPhone 14 series for completely free of cost

Do you want to get the new Apple iPhone 14 models for completely free? Then this might be the right time for you to go and grab this new offer.

Apple recently launched its new flagship smartphone series for the year which is the new Apple iPhone 14 model which was launched back in the first week of September this year.

The smartphone came up with a lot of new features onboard where we got to see new upgrades when it comes to processor, display, and also design side (specifically for Pro models).

The smartphone was launched for premium pricing and already there has been a lot of hype floating around about its sales.

However, as we have mentioned in the title, there is a way to get this iPhone 14 model including both Standard as well as Pro models completely free of cost in the USA.

If we talk more about this smartphone offer, we have Verizon which is a popular telecom service in the USA is providing such discounts to get new iPhones where it’s been said that through the Verizon offer you can get the new iPhone 14 models for completely free of cost.

Adding specific details about this offer, Verizon is providing a discount of up to $800 for the regular iPhone 14 models whereas, on the other end, we have the pro models which will be getting a discount of up to $1000.

However, there is a clause to get avail of this offer for these new iPhone 14 models. Let’s have a look at how you can avail this offer through Verizon. Do checkout our complete post:

Apple iPhone 14 models for free through Verizon USA

As we mentioned above, these iPhone 14 models can be brought for a completely free cost with a whopping price slash. Also, Verizon says that the standard model gets an $800 discount and the pro model gets a discount of $1000.

However, this offer has been mainly focused on the “New and huge Trade-in offer” where you can trade in your older phone and get a rebate of up to $800 for the standard model and $100 for the pro model.

Talking more about the trade-in offers, it’s for the first time that Verizon is allowing the trade-in of old smartphones which can also be damaged but should be free of battery damage.

This offer is very much specific to existing as well as new customers who are opting for the unlimited Verizon data plan.

Adding more details to this! Verizon is also providing an offering of up to a $200 Verizon Gift Card as you switch.

To get this offer, all you can do is add a smartphone coming for a retail price of $699.99 and also include the monthly payment to your cart.

After adding the plan as well as the smartphone, now you have to activate the Verizon Unlimited Plan, this is where you will get an exclusive $200 worth of Verizon gift card which can be redeemed after 8 weeks of purchase.