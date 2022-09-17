Genshin Impact Is Getting An Anime Adaptation

The ever-popular and increasingly financially successful Genshin Impact, the free-to-play online role-playing game, is getting its anime adaptation. miHoYo announced the anime adaptation of the video games during the special live streaming schedule HoYoverse 3.1. Unsurprisingly, everyone is ecstatic that Ufotable is currently working on an anime adaptation of video games. Ufotable, the popular Japanese animation studio behind the legendary Demon Slayer series, is working on this huge project with HoYoverse.

Fans of the popular “Genshin Impact” can now look forward to new content from Teyvat, as its developer miHoYo recently announced plans to make an animated adaptation of the cross-platform adventure game. Due to the huge success of Ufotable’s previous anime, Genshin Impact can now become not only one of the greatest role-playing games in recent years but an animated series as well, especially since fans of Genshin Impact can enjoy it with people who have never played it before it.

Not only does the official Genshin Impact manga include the likes of Amber and Diluc, but it also includes two new faces from Collei and Cino with the Sumeru update, so be sure to check it out while you’re waiting for the Genshin Impact anime. Continue to explore the world of Teyvat in the official comic series.

Since the Genshin Impact anime was announced as an adaptation, its storyline will most likely be the same as Genshin Impact. It remains to be seen if a big adaptation of the Genshins story featuring two main characters will be told, or if it will follow the game closely in favor of highlighting just one twin: if so, I’d bet on Aether. Given their simultaneous appearance in the trailer, it looks like a full anime could have an original story that allows both twins to relive the events of the game, or perhaps a prequel to the events of Genshin Impact. Hoyoverse noted that Ufotable’s collaborative animation studio is a “long-term project,” meaning fans can expect more “Genshin Impact” content to be released in the coming months.