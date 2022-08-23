Apple iPhone 14 Series new leaks hint its new raised prices

We all have been eagerly waiting up for the upcoming new flagship for iPhone 14 series by Apple. However, there have been so many rumors and leaks floating around about this new smartphone but, now more leaks that leak about the new increasing pricing for this new iPhone 14 series are finally out now.

If you are also looking to get in hands with this new flagship, then maybe you can have a look at this leaked pricing which will be giving you a major idea about the pricing of this new flagship.

Apple iPhone 14 Series new increased price leaked prior to launch

The new leaks for the Apple iPhone 14 series hint about the pricing of this new flagship have emerged online.

Talking more about the pricing side, this time this new Apple iPhone 14 Series’s pricing has been leaked out first by MacRumors’ prominent Wedbush analyst named Dan Ives who said that the pro model for this flagship phone will be getting a $100 price raise from the previous pro model too.

Adding to this, he also predicts that this pricing for other models of the iPhone 14 series which also includes the standardized model and also the Max model which will be seeing a major price hike from its predecessor models. However, the Max variant is being launched for the first time by Apple.

“Whereas the base iPhone would remain the same price,” Ives continues, “we anticipate a $100 price rise on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is likely due to component pricing increases as well as enhanced features on this new edition.”

If we go by the reports and leaked pricing given by Dan Ives the new pricing for this upcoming new iPhone 14 series will be as follows:

Apple iPhone 14 Model New Price

iPhone 14 – $799

iPhone 14 Pro – $1099

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1199

This time storage variants will be the same as previous year’s models too. So this time, the top-end variant for the standard iPhone 14 coming with 512GB of internal storage will be coming for a price tag of $1099.

And then, if we go with the iPhone 14 Pro model, here the top-end variant coming with a maxed up internal storage of 1TB will be coming for a price tag of $1599, and then the Pro Max model comes with 1TB of internal storage will be coming for a price tag of $1699.

Here these phones which include four different models will be coming with an A15 Bionic chip for the Standard model and then the latest newly developed A16 Bionic chip will be powering the latest pro models.