Elon Musk subpoenas Jack Dorsey

Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has been sued by Twitter for opting out of the deal to acquire the microblogging site has sought the help of his friend Jack Dorsey, to help him come clean on the deal in question, according to records. Parag Aggarwal was appointed the CEO of Twitter in November after Jack Dorsey decided to step down. Jack Dorsey was reportedly supportive of the acquisition bid from Musk. The Tesla CEO is planning to

Twitter’s response

In a tit-for-tat move, Twitter has also sent a summons to people associated with Tesla. While the reasoning behind sending summons to people associated with Tesla by Twitter appears to understand the motive behind backing out of Tesla CEO, it appears getting support. The hearing for the case is scheduled for next month 17th onward, to last for five days in Delaware.

A subpoena legal writ or document summons a person to attend court or orders the submission of evidence, such as records or documents, before a court. A person failing to comply with its terms may be subject to penalties which include a fine, jail time or both. It is used in both civil and criminal cases.

What is the case about?

Tesla’s CEO put a spoke in the wheel of the Twitter deal when he backed out citing insufficient information regarding bots. Twitter on the other hand has held that bot accounts constitute less than 5% of total Twitter accounts and Elon Musk’s allegation is not right. Musk, on the other hand, has argued that a third of Twitter users’ accounts were found to be fake upon investigation by his team. Musk has claimed that more than there is more than ten per cent of bot accounts.

Twitter, on the other hand, has said that Musk is using the statement on bots as an excuse and has said that Musk is right in opting out of the deal if the information on the bot is found to be claimed. The social media platform has also said that the claims made by Elon Musk regarding bots are not correct as he did not ask for the same at the time of the deal.

Responding to reporters’ question on whether his potential ownership of Twitter might distract from his running of the electric car company.

“I think Tesla, you know, would continue to do very well even if I was kidnapped by aliens, or went back to my home planet,” he joked, drawing laughter and applause.

“To be frank, I don’t have an easy answer,” Musk added.