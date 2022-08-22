Apple iPhone 14 series to come with four different color option, says report

Since the launch of the new upcoming flagship by Apple is nearing, we have so many reports and rumors following around about this new upcoming flagship.

One of the latest rumors about this new iPhone says that it will be coming with four different new color options onboard. Although talking about the launch, these new-looking iPhones with different color options will be making their way for launch around in 7th of September this year however, the date is yet to confirm.

If you want to know more about the color options these new iPhones will be offering, here we have got you covered with you everything you should be knowing:

Apple iPhone 14 Series to make its way to users with different color options

Talking about the color options for this new iPhone 14 series it’s been said that these new iPhones will be available for at least four different color options and here speculations say that four different colors for this iPhone will include shades like:

Royal Rose,

Yale Blue,

Deep Purple, and

Teal Color too.

Although these iPhones are speculated t look quite different from its predecessor lineup which will be its iPhone 13 series. To get a look about the smartphone’s appearance with different color options, you can have a look at the tweet embedded down below:

iPhone 14

Just leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/j8Vbv3ZxOB — Ａｒｍａａｎ Ｍａｌｉｋ 茨の気 (@thiruporurDMK) August 19, 2022

What are the features we will see?

Now getting to the feature side of this new iPhone, it’s been said that it will be coming with a similar notch screen inspired by its predecessor year’s iPhones.

Also, the standard variant of these new iPhones is also said to feature the same A15 Bionic Soc onboard but with higher clock speed and also will be adding more performance boost towards its GPU too.

With the same chipset, this new iPhone 14 will be having an increase in its performance too. However, this will not be the same case in iPhone models as the Pro series models which include both iPhone 14 Pro an also iPhone 14 Pro Max will be getting its power from its newly developed A16 Bionic SoC onboard.

In the camera department, we will the new iPhone 14 Pro models to come with a newer yet bigger 48MP sensor which will be capable enough to record the videos on 8K resolution too. Although the standard variants will be settling up for the previous year like iPhone cameras only.

However, these new iPhones will be coming with the latest and fastest LPDDR5 Ram and will be coupling faster internal storage of UFS 3.1 storage too.

What is its price expectation?

Talking about the pricing of this new iPhone 14! It’s been said that it will be coming for a starting price tag of around the same price of its previous year models which will be around Rs. 79,900.