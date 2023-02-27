Apple iPhone 15 Plus to come with a curved edged display, slimmer bezels, says leaks

As it’s the year of new smartphones and gadgets, we already have a massive base audience who are already showing their excitement to see what the upcoming iPhones, the iPhone 15 series will be featuring! Although, it’s been only 5 months since we got to see the previous lineup of iPhones and here we are with all the new leaks about the specifications for the upcoming iPhone 15 model, the iPhone 15 Plus.

What is the most recent iPhone 15 Plus leak? Thanks to the well-known tipsters, according to the most recent leaks and speculations! According to reports, the iPhone 15 Plus smartphone, one of the future iPhone 15 models, would have a somewhat different display from its predecessor and the less expensive iPhone 14 series phones.

Are you curious to learn more about the impending iPhone 15 Plus? We have all the information you need to know about the new iPhone series for this year, so read on before you start saving:

Apple iPhone 15 Plus – To feature curved edged display

According to the most recent reports, the next iPhone 15 Plus will have a more expensive-looking but curved display, which will truly give the phone a more expensive look right now. Also, it has been reported that Apple would reduce the bezels, providing customers with a better multimedia experience overall.

If you’re curious what else the next iPhone 15 Plus will provide, read on. As of right now, we can state that Apple will be delivering considerable changes for their forthcoming iPhone series. First and foremost, the Dynamic Island display will be available on all models of the iPhone 15, from the standard iPhone 15 to the Plus version, followed by the Pro and Pro Max models.

What else we can we expect?

The USB-C port The cupertino company took a significant hit as European Union legislators ordered all manufacturers to make USB-C ports the standard connector for electronics. Now, the business has no choice but to abide by the new standard rule. The first iPhone with a USB-C connector will likely be released this year as a result of this.

Portless phone? As per report,s it’s been said that Apple has been developing a touch sensing technology which will be used to replace their traditional volume as well as power button and instead of physical buttons, the iPhones might be use remote touch sensors to control volumes and even unlock. However, strong reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone 15 will be including this technology.