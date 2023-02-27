Scammers using ChatGPT-like AI to deceive and defraud smartphone users

Many of our duties have been easier with developing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies like Dall-E 2 and ChatGPT. Unfortunately, this convenience has a negative side since these advanced technologies have given cybercriminals more power and made it much simpler for them to cause harm online. According to a McAfee analysis, these techniques are increasingly used to scam or defraud people.

Some of the numerous new AI-based picture-generating applications that are now accessible on app stores could be malevolent and trying to profit from AI trends. Malicious software may be submitted to the Play Market or App Store by criminals using encryption to conceal the code from reviewers. Some applications could provide useful functions, but the company cautions that just because they operate doesn’t mean they don’t have hidden agendas.

The increasing use of ChatGPT is increasing cybercrimes

However, malware can also be installed on your smartphone through other means besides picture-generating applications. 6.2% of the threats that McAfee found on Google in 2022 were under the “Communication” category, most of which were SMS applications in disguise.

Genuine applications provide fraudsters with a chance to operate. Grammar and spelling issues made bogus communications to lure customers into clicking on dangerous links formerly easier to spot, but AI chatbots are assisting crooks in removing them. When you click on harmful links, fraudsters may eventually obtain your login details, account numbers, or personal data. This makes it more difficult to identify messages by content errors.

Similarly, AI chatbots assist a subset of hackers known as romance scammers. According to a recent McAfee investigation, cybercriminals frequently have lengthy discussions to seem trustworthy and entice unwary victims. AI chatbots like ChatGPT may help create messages for the bad guys.

Aggressive adware is the most frequently found threat among these groups

Besides AI technologies, hackers may use more conventional techniques to put malware on your phone.

The “Tools” app category had 23% of the dangers that McAfee has found. Scammers may access work-related data by granting rights for storage, messaging, calendars, contacts, location, and system settings. Malware specifically targets apps like PDF editors, VPNs, chat managers, document scanners, battery boosters, and memory cleansers because users anticipate them to request permissions.

9% of the threats that McAfee found were from games in the Casual, Arcade, and Action genres. Aggressive adware was the threat kind that was found to be most frequently among these groups. The future of ChatGPT is becoming more unpredictable now.