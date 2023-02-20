Apple iPhone 15 Pro Renders reveal USB-C Port & Curved Design

2023 will be the year of the new flagship and premium smartphones! But if you’re curious about what this year will bring, we have excellent news about Apple’s new flagship phone lineup, the iPhone 15 series.

As there have been several leaks and speculations, we already have updates regarding the Pro model, the iPhone 15 Pro, where it has been said that it will feature a new, enhanced design and a USB-C connector in place of the venerable Lighting port. Are you eager for Apple iPhone 15 Pro? As a result, we have provided you with all the information you want on these brand-new, impending flagship beasts.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C port and Cuved Design

As the year is progressing, we have new leaks and rumors floating around for the iPhone 15 Pro models. On the major leaks was the recent CAD renders which was released by the artist named Ian Zelbo.

The artist actually gave an representation of how the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will be looking alike after collaborating with the popular tipster 9to5Mac. So, how does the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro look alike, here we have embedded the picture down below:

Will be making some high quality polished renders soon! Stay tuned https://t.co/8eUVKk9382 — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) February 16, 2023

In the projected image, it is evident that there is a new design and, at long last, Apple has dropped the USB-C port from its new Pro series. If events take place! Also, this will be the first iPhone to ever include a USB-C connector. Actually, all electronic manufacturers, including Apple, are required by the new EU rule to use USB-C ports on their products. It’s not only Apple that wants to do this.

Moreover, there are rumours that Apple is striving to improve its restrictions. It is claimed that the Cupertino company will ultimately restore faster internet rates to the iPhone 15 Pro models and that this smartphone will support MFI-certified accessories.

Speaking more specifically about this smartphone, it has once again been said that we will witness a curved design with rounded corners. If this is confirmed, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro versions may feature a more robust appearance and feel.

The latest leak of renderings also suggests that Apple may be considering doing away with physical buttons, which might free up more room for the addition of better technology. Speaking of volume controls, it’s possible that Apple may opt for a touch-sensitive interface, allowing users to adjust the level of their smartphone with only a touch.

What else we know so far?

Talking more about this Apple iPhone 15 Pro smartphone, here it’s been said that soon we will get to see this smartphone to make its way to release somewhere in September of 2023. And, soon we will get more new updates about the smartphone to make its way to release. So, stay tuned with us on TechStory more updates.