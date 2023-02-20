Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ to get a spec bump, says leaks

During the year 2023, several smartphones will receive updates! And last, we have the recently released Oppo Reno series, one of the most well-liked premium budget smartphones that has been successful in the smartphone market for a number of years.

The Oppo Reno 9 series was previously released with a remarkable selection of features and design enhancements, but regrettably, the launch was only planned for Chinese markets, forcing Oppo to overlook the smartphone introduction at the worldwide level. Oppo appears to be foregoing the introduction of the Reno 9 series this year in favor of returning to the foreign markets with their new Reno 10 series.

To offer you a brief overview of the smartphone lineup, the Oppo Reno 10, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, the beast of the lineup, will be the three separate budget premium flagship models that make up the Reno 10 series.

Like every year, we could witness the introduction of the Reno series for 2023 in Chinese markets first, followed by releases in other regions. What will it thus include? Will it be more power centric or just a casual budget flagship? Let’s see.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ – What will it feature?

If you’re wondering what features this new cheap flagship will have, according to sources, we can expect to see this phone come with a larger 6.7-inch OLED display on the front that will also be splitting out a max resolution of up to 1.5K. Moreover, there will be a front-facing camera on the front that is actually a 32MP selfie camera.

The primary update is anticipated to be on the back camera side, where it is said to include a gigantic 50MP Sony IMZ890 sensor along with a larger 8MP Ultrawide and potentially a telephoto sensor as well.

Next, on the battery side, you will see a 4600mAh battery that is relatively larger and uses dual cell technology to charge and prolong the energy life of smartphone batteries. In addition to the larger battery, you will also have 80W charging which is much faster and will enable you to faster recharge your smartphone.

Conclusion – Is it worth waiting for Oppo Reno 10 Pro+?

As of now, we would say that let’s wait for the price confirmation! As of now, we have updates about the specification but still, the pricing details remain hidden so for that, we might need to wait for a little longer. However, if you are planning to get a flagship budget premium smartphone soon, then you can consider the upcoming smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, and OnePlus 11R.