Apple iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C port will feature faster transfer speed

After launching the new Apple iPhone 14 series there are already new rumors floating around about this upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series. One of the main features which we got have learned about this iPhone 15 series is that the top-end variant in this lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro could feature a USB-C port that will be supporting faster transfer rates.

According to an Apple executive named, Greg Joswiak, it was said that the Cupertino giant will be soon adopting USB-C port sharing after ditching its decade-old lightning port charging. We have some leads talking about the possibilities that Apple could feature for their upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro! Maybe there be two types of USB-c ports planned? here is everything we have got for you:

Apple to adopt two types of USB-C ports for iPhone 15 Series

According to an Apple leaksters, Ming-Chi Kuo it’s been said that the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series in which particularly the top-end variant. the iPhone 15 Pro, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, could feature faster high-speed data transfer rates. As per speculations, it’s been said that this upcoming USB-C port will either be a USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3.

(3/7)

我預測15 Pro & 15 Pro Max至少支援USB 3.2或Thunderbolt 3，此規格升級意味將顯著改善有線傳輸與影像輸出使用者體驗。此規格升級與新趨勢將帶動Apple生態對高速傳輸晶片的需求與競爭對手模仿 (目前幾乎所有Android手機僅支援USB 2.0)，並有利高速傳輸IC設計產業成長。 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 17, 2022

What about the standard and plus variants?

According to Apple rumors, the ordinary iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will receive conventional USB 2.0, which will offer speeds comparable to those now available on the Lighting connector.

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s transmission speed might reach up to 40GBPS. This might be another reason why Apple can successfully discriminate between pro and non-pro models.

Perhaps Apple will persuade consumers who were considering buying the non-pro model to switch to the pro variant now that data speeds are supported.

Furthermore, it has been reported that this Pro edition iPhone would have updated RAM, with the capacity increasing from 6GB to 8GB. There is a likelihood that the iPhone 15 Pro will lose both the traditional volume and power buttons.

Another possibility is that there will be an improvement to the camera, battery, and display. Speculations are saying that on the camera side, we will see a dedicated perioscope lens coupled with wider angle sense in this smartphone. Also, it’s been said that on that battery side, we will see a massive 5000 mAh battery onboard.

When will this iPhone 15 series launch?

There’s nothing new to learn! This iPhone, as every year, will be released in September of this year. As a result, we may anticipate its release in September 2023. There is still an entire year remaining! We will surely keep you updated as soon as we receive any confirmed information on the smartphone specs sheet.