Tesla recalls 30K Model X cars in the US over air bag issue

Tesla recalls around 30,000 Model X vehicles over the airbag issue in the United States. It was in the front passenger airbag, where it could have deployed incorrectly in case of energies with low-speed collision. It is also an issue with situations of having a young front seat passenger without any belt and out of position.

Without the recall, there is an increasing risk of injury. The EV maker states that it was unaware of any crashes because of this issue. The problem will be addressed through an over-the-air software update, the company said in a letter filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Earlier this month, the world’s most valuable automaker recalled over 40,000 Model S and Model X vehicles due to the risk of experiencing a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

Tesla initially found the fault in the affected Model X units during a pre-scheduled Conformity of Production test on October 18, 2022. During the test, the affected Model Xs’ restraint system deployment logic did not operate as designed. Additional tests were conducted a week later to confirm the results of the initial test, and by November 8, 2022, a voluntary recall determination was made.

Over-the-air update

As it is with Tesla’s typical vehicle recalls, the fix for the affected Model X units came through a free over-the-air software update. Thus, the only thing that owners of the affected vehicles have to do to get their cars fixed is to ensure that their vehicle is connected to the internet. Tesla also noted that starting November 15, 2022, all vehicles in production and pre-delivery containment were provided with a firmware release to avoid similar issues.

“At no cost to the customer, Tesla will deploy an over-the-air (“OTA”) firmware update to affected vehicles that updates the calibration of the restraint control module to ensure that the frontal passenger airbag complies with FMVSS 208, Sections 21.4 and 23.4,” the Safety Report noted. “In certain low-speed collision events where a 3- or 6-year-old front passenger is unbelted and out of position, a passenger airbag that does not comply with FMVSS 208, Section 21.4, may increase the risk of injury,” the NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report noted. Earlier Tesla China has initiated a “recall” for over 107,000 vehicles that were produced in Gigafactory Shanghai. The recall is being done to address an issue with the affected vehicles’ infotainment systems. Vehicles affected by this recall include 107,293 Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers that were produced in Giga Shanghai from October 19, 2021, to April 26, 2022. As per an announcement from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), the recall will be formally initiated on May 23.