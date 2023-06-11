Apple iPhone 15: Projected Price Hike and Market Outlook

Wall Street analyst Dan Ives predicts that Apple is getting ready to apply its first price increase for the next iPhone 15 series, which is an exciting development. Among investors and IT aficionados, this revelation has sparked conjecture and feelings of exhilaration. Ives claims that this action exemplifies Apple’s calculated approach to the competitive smartphone industry, where they routinely play chess while rivals play checkers.

Apple Set to Raise Prices for iPhone 15

Dan Ives foresees a similar tactic for the iPhone 15 after correctly predicting foreign pricing rises for the iPhone 14. Although he doesn’t go into depth on costs in the United States, his prediction of increased Average Selling costs (ASPs) points to a possible impending price increase for the new iPhone models scheduled for release in September.

Premium Models to See Significant Price Hikes

Forbes and other industry observers believe that the premium iPhone 15 Pro models may see the biggest price rises. When compared to earlier versions, these increases may total up to $200 more. The current starting prices for the iPhone 14 series are $799 for the entry-level model, $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro, and $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple’s Services Segment and Promising Future

Ives praises Apple’s Services business sector and is upbeat about the company’s future, in addition to talking about price. He acknowledges Apple’s strategic vision and predicts that during the next 18 to 24 months, its worth might rise from its present $2.85 trillion to between $3.5 trillion and $4 trillion. This remarkable rise demonstrates Apple’s capacity to use its ecosystem and increase its income sources.

Given that there are over 250 million iPhones that haven’t been upgraded in the last four years, Ives emphasizes the significant market opportunity for Apple. If more consumers decide to upgrade their iPhones this year, Apple might see a significant increase in income. This emphasizes how crucial it is to win over these potential clients’ interest and commitment.

Ives estimates that between 235 million and 240 million iPhone 15 devices will be released by Apple in 2023. This prediction predicts that the IT giant will earn an additional $23.5 billion in sales, even with a cautious average price rise of $100. These numbers highlight the possible effects of the pricing change on Apple’s financial results.

The iPhone 15 Series and the Decision Ahead

It’s important to take into account the current iPhone 14 series while we wait for the iPhone 15 to appear. The iPhone 14 range, which was released the year before, dramatically improved features including better camera performance, quicker CPUs, and longer battery life. The iPhone 14 series continues to be a good option if you are considering an upgrade from an older iPhone model because of its balance of performance, features, and price.

Conclusion

The anticipated price increase for Apple’s iPhone 15 offers the tech company both chances and difficulties. The new lineup’s projected improvements and Apple’s strong brand loyalty are important considerations that cannot be overlooked, even though increased pricing may have an influence on customer purchase decisions. Apple works to keep its inventive edge and the attention of discriminating customers throughout the world as the smartphone industry develops.

The price change for the iPhone 15 represents Apple’s strategic moves in a fiercely competitive environment, to sum up. Apple is expected to solidify its position as a market leader in the smartphone sector thanks to forecasts for robust sales and significant revenue growth. Are you among the people waiting to get in hands with the new Apple iPhone 14 series? Or you are just looking to wait a little bit more to get in hands with the latest and most powerful Apple iPhone 15 series which will soon be making its way to release on September this year.

