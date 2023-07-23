Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Facing Possible Delay

It’s just one more month left to see the new iPhone 15 series. Since, many fans have been waiting to see the new flagship from Apple to make its way to release, on the other hand, we have bad news for you the fans where it’s been expected that the possible launch for the new iPhone 15 series could be delayed this year.

Apple iPhones are usually launched in September every year whereas the previous iPhone 14 and also the other iPhones including 13 and 12 were launched in September. However, this year, it seems that Apple may not go for the same plans, here are the reasons behind the delay of this new flagship.

Apple iPhone 15 Series May Face Delay in Launch

The news about delaying the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series first came out from a security analyst of Bank of America, Wami Mohan who claimed that the new iPhone 15 series will take a few more weeks to make its way to public release. However, the security analyst didn’t reveal the reason behind such a delay.

However, there is a report which claims that the reason behind the delay of the Apple iPhone 15 series is there have been massive screen manufacturing issues which will be affecting the overall sales of the smartphone too.

Expected Features for Apple iPhone 15 Series

Talking more about the Apple iPhone 15 series, it’s been expected that the smartphone maker is planning to bring a newer display where we will be getting a slimmer and a new display where finally Apple may say goodbye to their notch displays and welcome a new Dynamic Island display.

Taking more about the feature side, it’s been said that the new iPhone will be coming with a great set of features whereas on the internal side, we might get to see a faster and newly developed A17 Bionic chipset.

However, the new Bionic A17 chipset will only be powering the powerful Pro smartphones and non-pro phones will be coming with the old A16 chipset.

On the camera side, again we will be getting an upgrade with a bigger 64MP camera combined with a Ultrawide and telephoto sensor which is only set for the Pro models. However, the non-pro models will be coming with a slightly smaller 48MP camera sensor. The smartphone will be combined with another Ultrawide angle sensor too.

On the port side, it’s been said that the new Apple iPhone 15 series will be coming with a USB-C port which is combined with a faster wired as well as wireless charging too.

Conclusion

Folks, it appears like we may need to hold off on purchasing the much awaited Apple iPhone 15 series a bit longer. While everyone was anxiously anticipating the customary September release, it appears like this year’s flagship may have a minor delay.

The release of the new iPhone 15 series may be delayed by a few weeks, said a security analyst at Bank of America. Although the precise cause of the delay has not been made public, there is discussion of significant problems with screen manufacturing that may be affecting the delivery timeline.

It is safe to say that the Apple iPhone 15 series will be worth the wait, even though we might need to practice a little more patience. It’s certain to be another smash from the tech giant because to its svelte design, potent performance, and remarkable camera enhancements.

Watch for the official release and get ready to use the iPhone 15 series to experience the iPhone of the future. Keep the anticipation going till then and mark your calendars for the impending debut! Happy awaiting of the iPhone 15 to all!

