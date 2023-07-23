Weekly Tech Highlights: A Recap of the Latest Advancements and Updates

In the past week, the tech world has experienced numerous groundbreaking developments in the fields of artificial intelligence, supercomputing, and social media. The AI sector, in particular, has seen significant advancements with profound implications for the future.

In this article, we will explore some of the major developments in the tech world over the past week.

Leading AI Companies Commit to Risk Management

The White House has announced that seven prominent companies in the artificial intelligence sector have made a collective commitment to address the potential risks associated with AI technology. These companies, which include Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI, have signed an agreement pledging to take specific actions.

First, they will subject their AI systems to thorough security testing conducted by both internal and external experts before any releases are made. Additionally, they will implement watermarks to enable users to identify content created by AI more easily.

Furthermore, the companies have agreed to provide regular public reports on the capabilities and limitations of their AI systems. A key focus of their research will be to examine and mitigate risks related to bias, discrimination, and privacy invasion. The ultimate objective is to ensure that online users can readily discern content generated by AI.

OpenAI’s Introduces “Custom Instructions” for ChatGPT

OpenAI has unveiled an exciting new feature for ChatGPT called “Custom Instructions.” This innovative addition empowers users to define their preferences and requirements for ChatGPT, influencing the way the AI generates responses. By doing so, OpenAI aims to enhance the adaptability of ChatGPT, making it more attuned to the individual needs of each user.

The custom instructions feature is set to launch in beta, initially available to Plus plan subscribers from today, with a gradual expansion to all users in the upcoming weeks. With this groundbreaking capability, users can now share specific instructions, allowing ChatGPT to consider their input when formulating responses.

Meta Releases Exciting Updates for Threads iOS App

Meta has launched a significant update for its Threads iOS app, introducing a host of exciting features. With this new update, users can now enjoy a ‘follows’ tab integrated into the activity feed, providing a convenient way to keep track of accounts that have recently followed them. Another notable addition is the inclusion of translations, making it easier for users to engage with content in multiple languages.

Moreover, the update allows users to subscribe to unfollowed accounts and receive notifications from them. This feature gives users more control over their notifications and keeps them updated on content from accounts they might have initially chosen not to follow.

Tesla Project Dojo: Plans to Invest $1 Billion in Self-Driving Technology

Tesla Inc. is set to invest $1 billion by the end of 2024 in the development of Project Dojo, an in-house supercomputer. During Tesla’s earnings call with analysts, CEO Elon Musk revealed that Dojo’s primary purpose would be to process vast amounts of data and video, aiming to significantly enhance the company’s autonomous driving capabilities, ultimately leading to full autonomy.

Elon Musk first introduced the concept of Dojo during a Tesla investor day back in 2019. This powerful supercomputer is specifically designed to train machine learning models essential for video processing and recognition, enabling Tesla’s vehicles to achieve self-driving capabilities.

Twitter Enhances DM Settings: Limited to Followed and Verified Users

In a recent update, Twitter has revised its user Direct Message (DM) settings, restricting the messages that users receive to only those from accounts they follow and verified users. By default, this new setting applies to all accounts, ensuring a more focused and controlled DM experience.

Users who wish to receive messages from anyone will need to manually adjust their settings to keep their DM status open for everyone. Twitter officially announced this change through a tweet from their official account last week.

