Apple iPhone 15 series was among the highly anticipated, and the new flagship phone launched with all the premium features this year. Right after its release in September this year, the phone has been topping the charts for being the best-selling phone of the year.

However, things have become even more enjoyable with the announcement of further discounts on these flagship phones for the year, which brings the price down to a huge extent.

Apple enthusiasts, grab on to your hats—the iPhone 15 is now here, and it’s a beast! Let me tell you a little secret, though, before you pass out over the price tag (we’ve all been there). Y

ou can really get this beauty for a lot less money than you may imagine. Here we will be guiding you on how to get the iPhone 15 without going over budget, so buckle up.

About the iPhone 15 Series

Alright, let’s discuss specifications. With its 48MP camera, this phone is a pocket-sized powerhouse that will make your Instagram followers envious. It’s not just hype. We’re talking about gorgeous pictures, even in dim lighting.

Did you also notice the island known as Dynamic? Multitasking is effortless with this amazing portal-like access to your controls and alerts. The A16 Bionic chip is also so quick that it will put your old phone to shame.

Amazon and Flipkart Announces mind-blowing discounts on iPhone 15 Series

We are aware of you. It’s not exactly inexpensive to get an iPhone. But do not worry! You’ll be thanking us later for the amazing prices we found after searching the internet.

Amazon Deals on Apple iPhone 15 Series

Consider Amazon to be the exchange expert in your community. The 128GB Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs 75,900, which is a cool 5% savings.

The exchange offer, which is worth up to Rs 34,500 for your previous phone, is where the true magic is found! For as little as Rs 41,400, the rusty iPhone 8 you’ve been holding on to can be your pass to a brand-new iPhone 15!

Flipkart Deals on Apple iPhone 15 Series

Flipkart steps up to the plate with an exchange offer of up to Rs 37,500, not to be outdone! Additionally, they provide an extra Rs 3,000 discount of a few models.

Additionally, you may receive an extra Rs 5,000 savings on both EMI and non-EMI transactions if you have an HDFC card. Compute the amounts; you could be looking at less than Rs 40,000!

iNvent Store Deals on Apple iPhone 15 Series

More of a straightforward discount? You’re covered by iNvent Store, an approved Apple vendor. The iPhone 15 is discounted by Rs 8,000, with an immediate discount of Rs 3,000 and a generous Rs 5,000 discount. This reduces the price to an alluring Rs 71,900.

Which Deal is Right for You?

It all comes down to your personal style. The exchange rates from Flipkart and Amazon are really competitive, particularly if you already own a good phone. But iNvent Store is the place to go if you’d rather have a plain discount.

Pro Tip: Before making a purchase, remember to research costs from several sellers and look for any additional fees. Hey, let us know in the comments section below if you locate a better offer!

Recall that you can make the iPhone 15 a reality with these offers, so it doesn’t have to remain a dream. Now go forth and take over the world of smartphones!

Are you considering financing a new iPhone? For even more methods to economize, look into credit card discounts and carrier promotions. Remember that purchasing a quality case and screen protector is necessary to safeguard your priceless phone.

