With the storage of important information and private data, smartphones have become an essential component of our lives in the current digital era. But losing your iPhone passcode can be a very distressing thing. There are other ways to unlock your iPhone passcode without a computer, even if the traditional approach requires using a computer and iTunes. This post will discuss several approaches and offer a detailed how-to for each.

Method 1: Use iCloud’s Find My iPhone function to go into iCloud

Launch a browser :

Navigate to iCloud.com.

Enter your Apple ID and password to log in.

Go to Find iPhone by Navigating :

After choosing “All Devices” from the menu, pick your locked iPhone.

Delete iPhone :

After choosing your device, select “Erase iPhone.”

Your iPhone will be remotely deleted, including the passcode, if you confirm the process.

Restore Using a Backup :

During the initial setup procedure, you can restore your iPhone from a prior iCloud backup after the erasure is finished.

Method 2: Use Siri to Your Advantage (iOS 12 and below)

To activate Siri, either say “Hey Siri” or hold down the Home button. Request the Time :

To find out the time now, ask Siri. Tap the clock when it appears.

Get the World Clock :

To include a new clock, tap the “+” symbol.

Enter a Random Text Type :

Enter any random text in the search bar and click on it.

Send a Message :

A new message window will emerge when you tap on “Message” in the sharing choices.

Get in touch with Contacts :

You may access your contacts by tapping on the contact icon.

Establish a New Contact :

Add a photo and make a new contact.

View Images :

By tapping on the photo icon from the new contact, you can browse your photo library.

View Pictures :

Look through your pictures, and you won’t have complete control over the gadget.

Take the Passcode Out :

Go to Settings from the picture library, and you might see a passcode removal option.

Method 3: Data Loss Warning in Recovery Mode

Go into Recovery Mode :

Use a USB cord to connect your iPhone to a computer.

Follow the instructions appropriate to your model to force restart your iPhone until the recovery mode screen shows up.

Restore iPhone :

You’ll be prompted to decide whether to upgrade or restore your iPhone in Finder or iTunes.

Select “Restore,” but note that doing so will cause your device’s data to be erased.

Configure your iPhone :

Set up your iPhone as a fresh device or restore from a backup once the restoration procedure is finished.

In conclusion, these alternate techniques can be useful in an emergency, even if it’s always advised to use the official Apple tools and procedures. Use caution when use non-official techniques, though, as they could lead to issues like data loss. Always make sure you have a current backup of your iPhone in case you ever lose crucial information. Consider contacting Apple Support for more help if you find yourself locked out of your device.