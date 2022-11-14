Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will be expensive in price

Following the release of the new iPhone 15 series earlier this year, new information regarding the next Apple iPhone 15 series smartphone is now available. Even though the smartphone is still developing, there have already been rumors concerning the cost of the top-end variant, the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra.

Aside from the iPhone 15 series price, we have many updates on the features circulating on the internet. Let’s take a closer look at what the new Apple iPhone 15 series will include.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra to cost more than ever

LeaksApplePro, a prominent Apple tipster, was observed tweeting about the cost of the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra device.

Among the iPhone 15 series devices will be the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra. It has been confirmed that the cost for the ordinary iPhone 15 and the Pro variation, the iPhone 15 Pro, as well as the Plus model, the iPhone 15 Plus, will not change.

According to the tipster, the pricing for this Apple iPhone 15 series, particularly the iPhone 15 Ultra model, will cost you more money since there will be an additional cost added to the manufacture of this smartphone compared to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Although we do not have any updates on the exact pricing, we do know that it will be slightly more expensive than the currently popular iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphone.

For those who are unaware! The top-end smartphone for this year, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, costs a premium of $1,099, which translates to around Rs. 1,89,900 in India.

What’s the reason behind the price increase?

It has been reported that the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra would receive a previously unheard-of update.

Concerning the improvement, we are more interested in the camera, since there are rumors that this Ultra smartphone may include a specialized larger Periscope sensor inside. Also, on the design side, we might get to see a titanium body too.

However, we are only speculating, so you should take this rumor with a grain of salt until you get confirmation from popular tipsters.

Leaked Specification for Apple iPhone 15 Ultra

In terms of specifications, it has been rumored that this Ultra smartphone would likely sport a Titanium body, which will undoubtedly give this device a luxurious appearance.

With its titanium body, this smartphone will be lighter, sturdier, and scratch resistant when compared to steel.

According to estimates, the Apple iPhone Ultra’s titanium body might boost its price by 35 times when compared to iPhones with standard steel bodies.

Aside from the design and pricing, there have been reports indicating that the iPhones would ultimately decide on USB Type-C owing to EU laws.