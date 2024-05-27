With the year 2024, we have many Apple fans excitely waiting for the launch of the next new flagship Apple phone for the year, the iPhone 16 series as we move closer to the launch month (September) to see the new Apple iPhone 16 making its way to launch, we have got you covered with latest leaks about the pro version, iPhone 16 Pro where now leaks suggests that Apple might be considering upgrading the display size this year.

And guess what? This leaks right after when the dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 16 series came into light. So if you are someone who is looking forward for this launch, then here we have got you covered with all the latest updates and details about the upcoming flagship.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro to get a bigger screen – New Dummy Units gives the hint

Right before the launch, Apple usually have to start the initial production of their upcoming flagship which happens usually few months before the launch. Especially considering the fact that Apple iPhones do have a lot of demand, Apple usually goes with production 100,000 plus units before the launch itself and as now already the production phase for the iPhone 16 series is here, this is where the new dummy units for the iPhone 16 series including the iPhone 16 Pro came into light which is usually used for production purposes.

What does the new dummy units reveal?

Dummy units doesn’t really give an idea about the specfication but it can actually give an whole idea about the dimensions and look of the phone. And with the new leaked dummy images which you can also find it down below:

It’s pretty evident that the this year’s iPhone 16 Pro has gone with a different design and display as compared to the previous iPhone 15 Pro models. On the aboe image, you can find the iPhone 16 Pro on the right hand side in black color where it’s quite clear that the 16 Pro gets longer dimensions as compared to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

If we go by reports from the sources, it’s speculated that upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Pro will be spotting an all new 6.3-inch display which in comparison with the 6.1-inch display from the iPhone 15 Pro models can be considered as an upgrade.

Also, the bezels on the new iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get bit more slimmer so the overall viewing experience will be differnet between both Pro models. In support to this leak, there are rumors stating that Apple has worked on a tech called “Border Reduction Structure” which helped Apple to get that slimmer bezels out of the box.

What else we know so far about the new Apple iPhone 16 Pro Models

Talking about leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro. Latest leaks covers a variety of upgrades for the upcoming models which includes on the battery as well as on the camera side as well as there will be a dedicated Action button too.

Camera Upgrades

As far as the new camera upgrades, we have leaks saying that the Apple iPhone 16 Pro will be going wtih a new upgrade where we will see the Pro models getting the all new 48MP camera as the primary sensor which will be combined with the 12MP telephoto sensor offering an overall zooming for upto 5x and also you will be getting the new 12MP ultrawide angle sensor too.

Action Button

Inspired by Apple Ultra Watch Series, the new iPhone 16 Pro is also expected to get an additional button known as the “ACTION BUTTON” which can be used for toggling many tasks be it from taking pictures or even recording, this button can be really handy for full time vloggers.

Battery Upgrade

As we expect the display to get an upgrade, we also expected that the battery will be getting an upgrade too! For bigger display, it’s quite evident that Apple might have found little space and maybe in that space Apple might have squeezed a little bigger battery combined with a dedicated Action Button.

Conclusion

That’s all about the latest leaks for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models. What’s your thoughts about this? Share it in the comment section down below.